Fire ripped through a packed nightclub early on Sunday in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, killing 59 people and injuring more than 100, after sparks ignited the roof over a live band.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four people in connection with the fire, said Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski. State news agency Mia said police have detained the owner of the club over the incident.

One video from the event, verified by Reuters, showed a band playing on stage flanked by two flares firing white sparks into the air, some of which set the ceiling alight.

The fire caused immediate panic, and friends and loved ones were separated as people fled to the exits.

“Everyone was trying to save themselves,” survivor Marija Taseva, 22, told local TV 5.

The badly damaged roof of the nightclub is seen Sunday in this aerial photograph in the town of Kocani, about 100 kilometres east of the capital, Skopje. (AFP/Getty Images)

As she tried to escape, Taseva fell to the ground and people ran over her, leaving her with an injury on her cheek. In the rush, she lost contact with sister, who is still missing.

“We can’t find her in any hospital,” she said.

Minors among those injured

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 148 people were hospitalized in Skopje, Kocani and surrounding towns. Eighteen people were critically injured, Taravari said.

North Macedonia’s MRT public broadcaster reported that 27 people were hospitalized at the Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, and another 23 were being treated at a clinical centre. Among the injured were minors, it said.

The fire, which began at about 3 a.m., was caused by “pyrotechnic devices” whose sparks triggered the blaze, Toshkovski said.

Ljupco Kocevski, North Macedonia’s public prosecutor, said five prosecutors would investigate the incident.

“At the moment, orders have been issued for collecting of evidence” and some people were being interviewed, Kocevski said, without elaborating.

Media reports say revellers inside the nightclub were attending a hip-hop concert when the fire broke out. The club’s corrugated roof burned through and collapsed in places. (Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the Pulse nightclub, as ambulances rushed from the scene, TV footage from a local broadcaster showed. Reuters pictures showed the club’s corrugated iron roof burned through and collapsed in places, its interior wooden beams exposed and blackened.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said on Facebook: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia! The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”

After visiting injured in a hospital in Skopje, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, dressed in black and fighting tears, said authorities were ready to do everything to help all affected.

“I simply cannot comprehend this … what a disaster, what a tragedy.”