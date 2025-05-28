SYDNEY/PERTH, Wednesday 28 May 2025 — Greenpeace Australia Pacific has denounced the proposed approval of Woodside’s North West Shelf gas extension to run until 2070, a decision it says brings Woodside’s drills a step closer to Scott Reef.

The decision was provisionally granted by Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt today. Greenpeace footage captured from the Rainbow Warrior shows how close Woodside’s planned drill sites are to Scott Reef, with up to 50 gas wells planned that would supply its North West Shelf facility.

David Ritter, CEO at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said: “This is a terrible decision that brings Woodside’s destructive gas drills one step closer to Scott Reef, a magnificent marine ecosystem that is home to threatened species like pygmy blue whales and green sea turtles.

“The North West Shelf facility is one of Australia’s dirtiest and most polluting fossil fuel projects. This approval brings Woodside’s toxic gas plans closer to Scott Reef, holds back the clean energy transition underway in WA, and fuels growing climate damage in Australia and around the world.

“In the 1970s, Gough Whitlam led the initial charge to protect the Great Barrier Reef from oil drilling. It’s unthinkable today that we would allow a multinational company to drill for fossil fuels on the Great Barrier Reef, yet that is what Woodside plans to do at Scott Reef. The Albanese government has an opportunity to define its ocean legacy by protecting Scott Reef from Woodside’s destruction.

“Despite what the gas lobby says, the reality is we don’t need more polluting gas. We’re over 40% towards powering Australia with clean renewable energy and setting our industry and communities up for clean jobs and economic growth — not pretending that the old polluting ways can just continue.

“A healthy, thriving environment is good for us all: business, nature and WA communities. The Albanese government’s next decision on whether or not to approve Woodside’s Browse proposal will show Australians the true colours of the government — we urge Minister Watt to stand up for nature and oceans and reject Woodside plans to drill at Scott Reef.”

