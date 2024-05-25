The ‘circle of life’ is playing out for Kanye West in a proud dad moment.

The Grammy Award winner, 46, supported his 10-year-old daughter North West on Friday as she made her acting debut in the Lion King 30th anniversary concert at Hollywood Bowl.

He was spotted stepping out in a white hoodie as he arrived to watch the live-to-film concert event, which also featured Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons and more.

North’s ‘grandmomager’ Kris Jenner was also there to show her support, stepping out in an ankle-length animal print coat.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker were in attendance at the show as well.

Kim Kardashian appeared to support the budding starlet from backstage, sharing photos to her Instagram Story from North’s dressing room.

The proud mom, 43, posted snaps of their all-access passes on lanyards, along with some character-inspired cupcakes.

She also thanked Kris, 68, and grandmother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell for sending flowers, sharing video of the orange arrangements.

She was announced as part of the cast earlier this month when a poster debuted for the two-night event.

North’s acting debut came after she announced her first album Elementary School Dropout in March, a nod to her dad’s 2004 debut The College Dropout.

The preteen was also featured on ‘Talking / Once Again’, from Vultures 1, Ye’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The track made North one of the youngest artists to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 30 in February.

The Hollywood Bowl is a massive amphitheatre in Los Angeles that boasts a 17,500 seat capacity

Although she made her acting debut on Friday night at the Hollywood Bowl, North is no stranger to the stage, thanks to her collaborations with her father.

She repeatedly performed live with Kanye during various album release events for Vultures 1, including in Miami in December and Paris in February.

The rising musical artist – as well as her siblings Chicago, six, and Psalm, five – also joined their father onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival in California this March.

North opened up about her love of singing on the cover of i-D last October, explaining that ‘performing is my favorite,’ and the passion comes ‘mostly from me… and then a little bit of my dad.’

When asked what she wants to be when she grows up, North said ‘a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.’

‘Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner,’ added North.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022, sharing North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and 5-year-old Psalm.