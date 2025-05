The Quds News Network is reporting that northern Gaza is coming under heavy bombardment overnight into Saturday, with air strikes focused on targets in Beit Lahia and Jabalia.

Earlier in the day, residents were told by the Israeli army to leave Jabalia ahead of a renewed and intensified attack.

Israeli soldiers are also blowing up residential buildings from the ground in addition to the air raids, the Quds News Network said.

The numbers of dead are expected to become clearer by morning.