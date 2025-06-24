What’s Causing the Aurora Display in the US?

If you live in the northern United States, you might get a chance to see the Northern Lights, which is also called aurora borealis, this week, as a per report. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a geomagnetic storm that could let the aurora borealis to seen in 14 states overnight on Tuesday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 25, according to a Forbes report.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has revealed that there is three-day forecast because of a minor geomagnetic storm occurring in the region, which is measured at a value of up to G2 on a scale of G1 to G5, reported Forbes. The NOAA’s forecast has also pointed out that the Kp index, which provides an approximate guide to the intensity of aurora displays, may reach 5, as per the report.



Which US States Have the Best Viewing Chances of Nothern Lights?

As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s aurora viewlines prediction, there is a potential that aurora displays will be visible in northern US states and even Canada, according to Forbes. Almost 14 US states have a possibility of experiencing the aurora on the northern horizon on Tuesday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 25, with those living on the US-Canada border having a higher chance, as reported by Forbes.

Here are the names of the US states that have a high potential to view the aurora, which include Washington, northern Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as compiled by Forbes in its report.

When and Where to Look for the Aurora Borealis?

The exact details about when and where aurora will become visible this week will be updated in NASA’s DSCOVR and ACE satellites, as reported by Forbes. According to the report, the orbiting the sun from around a million miles from Earth, will give an approximately 30-minute warning of aurora displays after measuring the solar wind’s speed and magnetic intensity. Forbes has recommended to check NOAA’s 30-minute forecast or use the Glendale App for up-to-the-minute forecasts.

The Burlington Free Press reported citing NOAA, that the northern lights are usually most visible between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Best Viewing Times and Tips from Experts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Technical Instructor and Observatory Manager Tim Brothers said “We typically suggest getting away from cities and find a open field or hilltop to lay out under the stars and wait for the show to really peak at the late evening or early morning hours,” as quoted in The Burlington Free Press report.

He also suggested, “Heading for a local conservation area or park that keeps lighting off at night is ideal. Another option is a coastline away from the larger cities — the benefit being that the constellation where you will see most of the ‘shooting stars,'” as quoted in the report.

FAQs

What are the Northern Lights?

They are colorful lights in the sky caused by charged particles from the sun hitting Earth’s atmosphere.



Why are the Northern Lights visible this week?

A hole in the sun’s atmosphere is sending solar wind toward Earth, causing a geomagnetic storm, as per the report.

