AARENDAL, Norway — Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Tuesday it expects to divest from more Israeli companies as part of its ongoing review of investments in the country over the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

The fund announced on Monday it was terminating contracts with external asset managers handling some of its Israeli investments and has divested parts of its portfolio in the country over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The review began last week following media reports that the fund had built a stake of just over 2 percent in an Israeli jet engine group that provides services to Israel’s armed forces, including the maintenance of fighter jets.

The stake in the company, Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd (BSEL), has now been sold, the fund announced on Tuesday.

The firm did not respond to requests for comment.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), an arm of Norway’s central bank, which held stakes in 61 Israeli companies as of June 30, in recent days divested stakes in 11 firms, including BSEL. It did not name the other companies.

Israeli Air Force troops prepare fighter jets for strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, late on July 6, 2025. (IDF)

“We expect to divest from more companies,” NBIM CEO Nicolai Tangen told a press conference on Tuesday.

The fund began investing in BSEL in November 2023 — about one month after the Hamas-led October 7 massacre of southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza — via an external investment manager, Tangen said. The fund declined to name the external portfolio manager.

Since then, NBIM has held quarterly meetings with Bet Shemesh Holdings, but the war in Gaza was not raised as a theme.

“We had discussions about their business in the United States, not about the war in Gaza,” Tangen said, adding that the fund had rated BSEL as a “medium risk” stock with regard to ethics concerns.

BSEL was later reviewed as a high-risk stock in May. That change should have been quicker, Tangen said, adding that NBIM should have had a tighter overview of these investments earlier.

“We should have been quicker in taking back control of the Israeli investments,” he said.

Six-month profit

The fund, which invests the Norwegian state’s revenues from oil and gas production, is one of the world’s largest investors, owning on average 1.5% of all listed stocks worldwide. It also invests in bonds, real estate, and renewable energy projects.

On Tuesday, it posted a 698 billion Norwegian crowns ($68.28 billion) profit for the first half of the year, earning an overall return of 5.7% in line with its benchmark index.

A man waves the Palestinian flag in front of the Norwegian Parliament building during a demonstration in Oslo, Oct. 28, 2023. (Frederik Ringnes/NTB via AP)

“The result is driven by good returns in the stock market, particularly in the financial sector,” Tangen said in a statement.

In the last year, the fund sold its stakes in an Israeli energy company and a telecoms group over ethics concerns, and its ethics watchdog has said it is reviewing whether to divest holdings in five banks.

Norway’s parliament in June rejected a proposal for the fund to divest from all companies with activities in the West Bank and Gaza.

Also on Monday, Norwegian pension fund KLP said it had excluded Israeli company NextVision Stabilized Systems “from its investments because the company supplies key components for military drones used in the war in Gaza.”

AFP and Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.