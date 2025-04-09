



For many people who book a cruise vacation, the idea of relaxing in the sun while enjoying panoramic ocean views with a drink in hand adds a lot of appeal.

The reality is that on a cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers, a loud and crowded pool deck can sometimes thwart relaxation.

Many cruise passengers find it stressful to find an open lounge chair during peak pool times.

Luckily, on some cruise ships, this common cruise frustration can be eliminated by cruise add-ons that offer access to exclusive onboard retreats, as long as you’re willing to pay for the luxury.

But is it worth paying extra for it?

Many passengers say the answer is definitively “yes” to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private, adults-only outdoor lounge area, Vibe Beach Club.

Vibe Beach Club is a private sun deck area available on some Norwegian Cruise Line ships. Image source: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line passengers rave about Vibe Beach Club

A private sun deck featured on select Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Vibe Beach Club offers upgraded (and guaranteed) lounge chairs, hot tubs (but no pool), and a dedicated bar boasting personalized service.

The price for the Vibe Beach Club pass can vary by ship and sailing length but typically costs around $250 for a seven-day cruise. Day passes are not offered. Cabanas are available for an additional cost. Keep in mind that passes are limited and can sell out well in advance of some sailings.

The Vibe Beach Club pass is often a hot discussion topic in the NCL Reddit community, with the majority of passengers insisting that it’s well worth the splurge.

“We’ll get Vibe every time from now on,” qrebekah wrote in a recent discussion. “There was personal service from the first moment we entered, always plenty of lounge chair (and umbrellas for shade if you want), dedicated hot tubs, and no kids allowed.”

The fact that the space is exclusively for adults is a draw for many cruisers craving peace and quiet, especially during spring break and summertime when more kids are on board.

“As a teacher couple without kids, the calm space without children was worth it on its own. The private hot tubs were also great, since our sailing was at capacity,” _skinwalker_ explained. “We never had to share a hot tub with more than one couple and we almost always had one to ourselves. The service was great, and the overall atmosphere was really calm and relaxed, never busy or overstimulating.”

Tranquil feel, personalized service are Vibe Beach Club highlights

Along with the relaxing atmosphere, Vibe Beach Club’s high-touch service really stands out to passengers.

“I found on my cruise last week I literally never had to get up for anything, they will bring you towels, blankets if it’s cold, cocktails, pitchers of cold water and fruit skewers (and usually freshly baked cookies a few times a day),” Rope-Fuzzy explained.

Some passengers say once you’ve experienced the serene, uncrowded Vibe Beach Club space, you’ll never look at the main cruise ship pool deck the same way again.

“It’s never crowded and you’ll always get a seat. You will look at the main pool deck as an uncivilized mosh pit once you’ve done the Vibe,” Rope-Fuzzy wrote. “You can leave your stuff on your chairs while you go get lunch and your loungers will be waiting for you upon return.”

Another passenger summed up an easy way to determine whether the Vibe Beach Club pass is worth the splurge for you.

“If you want to escape the crowds and have your own personal bartender, comfortable chairs and hot tub, Vibe is worth it,” koopdog1 wrote. “If you want to deal with looking for a free chair, waiting in line for a drink each time and sitting thigh to thigh in a hot tub, then skip it.”

