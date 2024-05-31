Director Robert Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu movie looks like it’s going to be an incredibly terrifying movie-going experience. I’ve seen early footage from it, and I’m excited to watch the full film!

In this new reimagining, Nosferatu tells the haunting gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Skarsgård recently opened up about his vampire character in the movie, Count Orlock, who is originally one of the most haunting and creepy horror figures ever put on film. Fans are very curious to see what Skarsgård’s take on the character will be.

The actor certainly has a different kind of vision for the character as he is hoping audiences will both attracted to the character and disgusted by him.

During an interview with Esquire, he explained that while his Cout Orlock is “gross”, he’s “very sexualized” as well. He said, “I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it.”

Skarsgård continued: “It’s playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully, you’ll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time.”

When previously talking about the movie, Eggers said: “It’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie. And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement: “The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast.”

Nicholas Hoult also stars in the movie along with Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Emma Corrin (Deadpool 3), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

The movie will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.