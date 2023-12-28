EnergyEnvironment

1 minute

Reuters was first to report that India’s sugar output this crop year, hit by weak rains, is set to lag consumption for the first time in seven years, and lower plantings may even force the world’s No.2 producer to import in the following year.

Market Impact

Farmer Vijayakumar Magdum in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, where rainfall was 44% below normal during this year’s monsoon, highlighted the pain the sector faces, saying wells dried up in August and wilted his cane crop.