Note on the morphology of Cymbiapophysa marimbai (Perafán & Valencia-Cuéllar, 2018) (Araneae: Theraphosidae)

Abstract

Direct examination of the holotype of Cymbiapophysa marimbai (Perafán & Valencia-Cuéllar, 2018) by the author confirms the presence of a cymbial apophysis, a character overlooked in the original description of this species.

Peñaherrera-R., P. (2025b). Note on the morphology of Cymbiapophysa marimbai (Perafán & Valencia-Cuéllar, 2018) (Araneae: Theraphosidae). Revista Ibérica de Aracnología 46: 133-134. [publ. end of July]