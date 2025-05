Quantum correlations are the strongest ones ever measured SAKKMESTERKE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The strange connections between quantum objects are the strongest relationships physicists can detect – and the mathematics of graphs may help explain why that is.

“We are touching the question of, in some way, why quantum theory is as it is,” says Carlos Vieira at the State University of Campinas in Brazil. Together with José Nogueira and Marcelo Terra Cunha, also at the State University of Campinas, he has now offered one mathematically compelling answer…