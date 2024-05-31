Voletta Wallace, the mother of Notorious B.I.G. has said that she wants to “slap the daylights” out of Diddy amid accusations of violence and sexual assault.

The rap mogul – real name Sean Combs – has been at the centre of controversy in recent months following numerous accusations of violence and sexual abuse.

The claims against Diddy came to a head last November, when R&B singer and ex-partner Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him for physical and sexual abuse. The two settled the lawsuit “to mutual satisfaction” a day after the case was filed.

A video was later obtained and published by CNN, showing Diddy allegedly attacking Cassie in a hotel. The footage seems to align with the allegations Ventura made in her lawsuit. He has since apologised for his “inexcusable” behaviour in the video.

However, the mother of Notorious B.I.G. has now come forward and shared her frustration at the rapper – adding that she wishes she could “slap the daylights” out of him following the footage timing to light.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone, discussing the allegations made against Combs. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the video]. I pray that he apologises to her.”

She added: “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that… Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

She also added that she thinks the rapper “needs to apologise to his mother”.

The interview was published yesterday (May 30), and arrived just days after the outlet contacted over 300 artists, former friends and ex-employees, asking for their thoughts on the allegations of abuse against Diddy.

Around 50 agreed to speak with RS, and some of which recalled their own accounts of violence from the rapper.

After Ventura came forward with accusations, two new allegations were made against the rap heavyweight. The first of which claimed Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her, while the other alleged that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – adding that Diddy turned violent days later. Diddy went online to deny all allegations against him, but Hall hasn’t replied to those accusations specifically.

Both came after producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones sued Combs and alleged that he sexually assaulted him, had parties where sex workers and underage girls were present, and coerced him to sleep with prostitutes.

It also came as he was accused of drugging and assaulting Crystal McKinney, a former model. McKinney accused him of assaulting her at a Men’s Fashion Week event in 2003 by giving her a “powerful” joint and then assaulting her in a bathroom. Diddy labelled the former as “pure fiction”, and did not respond for comment on the latter.

Just last week, Diddy was hit with another lawsuit by a college student accusing him of drugging and assaulting her four times between 1995 and the early 2000s. He did not respond to NME’s request for comment.

The discussion with Notorious B.I.G.’s mother also arrives following reports that Biggie wanted to leave Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records before his untimely death in 1997.

’90s hip-hop photographer Monique Bunn said: “[Biggie] was absolutely about to leave Puff. I know for a fact [because] he told me that.”