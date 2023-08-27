Watch: J’Ouvert in full swing
The traditional opening of the carnival, J’Ouvert, begins as crowds march through the streets of Notting Hill.
Members of the Dende Nation take to the streets for carnival to shine a light on sustainability.
“Carnival is like what we eat in Brazil – rice and beans – it is part of what we are”, said Ms Pinho, who is also the one of the dance co-ordinators, along with Rosaria Gracia, as well as the costume co-ordinator for the group.
“I was born in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, and my family and I would always go to Rio to have fun and just dance on the streets at their carnivals.
“In the UK, carnival is also done beautifully – it feels like an around-the-year event and it feels like we are a multicultural family,” said Mariana Pinho.
A Samba reggae group participating in the Notting Hill Carnival hope to make sustainability “part of the party” as they don outfits made in Brazilian Samba schools that have been saved from landfill.
Dende Nation are to take to the streets of the west-London area on the children’s day of the Carnival on Sunday, moving to the beat of the Afro-Brazilian music and shining a light on sustainability through its Carnival project called Ebi Dende, which is derived from the Yoruba word for family – Ebi.
Drums used on the day have come from Taru Arts, which makes the instrument from recycled material and costumes to be worn originated from Samba schools in Rio and were used in the Rio Carnival via the Sustenta Carnaval Project.
Speaking about the environmental focus, Mariana Pinho, the project manager, who lives in south-east London, told the PA news agency: “We paired up with the public sector of Rio.
“We joined both State through Danielle Barros, secretary of culture and creative economy of the state of Rio, and City through Taina de Paula, secretary of environment and climate that, together, bridged the project with Rio Tur and Comlurb, Rio’s waste management company.
“Instead of going through the compressing trucks and ending up in the landfill, we used our own trucks to source over 23 tons of costumes on which 80 kilos have been shipped to London as part of a proof of concept summer season across events in the UK.
“We have been upcycling and customising the outfits to reduce carbon emissions and show you can have costumes, decor and fashion productions combining circular economy with outreach in a sustainable way.”
Notting Hill Carnival is ‘bigger and better than ever,’ says Sadiq Khan
The Mayor of London has referred to the Notting Hill Carnival as “part of the very fabric of our city” as he expressed his delight about it returning “bigger and better than ever”.
Ahead of the event, Sadiq Khan has expressed his joy about it returning, in a statement.
“Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world’s biggest street festivals, and is part of the very fabric of our city,” he said.
“The community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture embodies everything that makes London the greatest city in the world and, as we continue to work to build a fairer, more prosperous city for all, I’m delighted that it’s back, bigger and better than ever.”
Mr Khan also praised those who have contributed towards, or will be part of, the carnival, from the event organisers to emergency service personnel.
“This fantastic celebration would simply not be possible without the hard work of the event organisers and I want to thank them along with our brilliant emergency service personnel, from the police, to the London Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade, who will be working hard over the entire weekend to keep us all safe and to ensure Carnival can be enjoyed by all Londoners and visitors,” he said.
Sunday is family day and begins with the traditional J’Ouvert before the formal opening of the parade.
J’Ouvert runs from 6am to 9am at Canal Way, Ladbroke Grove.