Samba reggae group to bring sustainability to forefront during carnival

A Samba reggae group participating in the Notting Hill Carnival hope to make sustainability “part of the party” as they don outfits made in Brazilian Samba schools that have been saved from landfill.

Dende Nation are to take to the streets of the west-London area on the children’s day of the Carnival on Sunday, moving to the beat of the Afro-Brazilian music and shining a light on sustainability through its Carnival project called Ebi Dende, which is derived from the Yoruba word for family – Ebi.

Drums used on the day have come from Taru Arts, which makes the instrument from recycled material and costumes to be worn originated from Samba schools in Rio and were used in the Rio Carnival via the Sustenta Carnaval Project.

Speaking about the environmental focus, Mariana Pinho, the project manager, who lives in south-east London, told the PA news agency: “We paired up with the public sector of Rio.

“We joined both State through Danielle Barros, secretary of culture and creative economy of the state of Rio, and City through Taina de Paula, secretary of environment and climate that, together, bridged the project with Rio Tur and Comlurb, Rio’s waste management company.

“Instead of going through the compressing trucks and ending up in the landfill, we used our own trucks to source over 23 tons of costumes on which 80 kilos have been shipped to London as part of a proof of concept summer season across events in the UK.

“We have been upcycling and customising the outfits to reduce carbon emissions and show you can have costumes, decor and fashion productions combining circular economy with outreach in a sustainable way.”