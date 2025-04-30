Evangelos Marinakis bought Nottingham Forest in 2017. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Evangelos Marinakis has taken a step back from his ownership duties at Nottingham Forest as the club gear up for Champions League qualification.

Sixth-placed Forest are strong contenders to seal a top-five finish in the Premier League and qualify for next season’s Champions League. They are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and trail Manchester City by one point in fourth.

Marinakis also owns Olympiacos, who are 13 points clear at the top of the Greek Super League and set to compete in the Champions League next year.

His decision to relinquish control at Forest comes in light of the UEFA ruling that bars clubs under the same ownership group from competing in the same European competition.

Documents filed to Companies House showed the Greek businessman will be “ceasing to be a person of significant control” at the Premier League side, with his club shares being put into a blind trust.

In separate filings Pittville One Limited was named as a person of significant control, while Sokratis Kominakis, who is part-owner of NF Football Investments, was appointed director.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal sporting director Edu is set to lead Marinakis’ multi-club group, which also includes Brazilian side Rio Ave. Edu stepped down from his role at Arsenal in November 2024 after five years at the club.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.