HALF TIME A huge double chance for Brentford to end the half! Turner is forced into a decent stop after Vitaly Janelt’s shot takes a deflection and almost flies in at the near post … then it won’t quite drop for Yoane Wissa to prod home from close range. The resulting corner is scrambled away and Forest get to half-time goalless – that was by far the Bees’ best moment of the match. There was a late penalty check for handball against Willy Boly, in the middle of all that, which is eventually dismissed by VAR. Nottingham Forest 0-0 Brentford at the break. Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier in action with Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt and Keane Lewis-Potter. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Just the two added minutes at the end of the half. Murillo took a knock in that last passage of play and is hobbling around a bit.

43 mins. A rare error on the ball from Elanga lets Brentford off the hook again. The former Manchester United winger has been arguably the most impressive player on the pitch. It’s on the other wing, however, where Nottingham Forest win a free-kick after Ajer’s slide on Hudson-Odoi.

41 mins. Does that count as a shot on target? A very tame Ethan Pinnock header dribbles onto the floor and is picked up by Turner. Dubious. There’s nothing at the other end, either, for all Hudson-Odoi’s efforts in busting a gut to reach the byline and cut back. Brentford clear.

The stats flash up on the screen and show … zero shots on target. Yep, that just about sums up this game so far.

38 mins. Lewis-Potter has been bright, showing some nimble feet on the ball and decisive movement off it, winning a corner for his side. Forest are dominating a lot of the aerial duels – and do so again to clear that cross.

36 mins. I’m liking the look of Ibrahim Sangaré. Some bigger clubs than Forest were keen on his services before he made the move from PSV Eindhoven. He’s making the hosts tick today.

34 mins. It’d be classic Barclays if Hudson-Odoi did something really silly now … instead he picks up the ball and drives dangerously at Ajer, who eventually gets in a good tackle.

Kári Tulinius agrees with me about Hudson-Odoi: I agree with you that Forest must’ve been pinching themselves when they got Hudson-Odoi for so little. But I’m not surprised that no one else went after him, as he did not perform well at all for Leverkusen and looked a shadow of his former self. That he’s hit the City Ground running is testament to his mental fortitude.

32 mins. Another Mbeumo misstep. A rotten corner that Ajer tries to salvage with a flick towards the near post which, to put it kindly, doesn’t come off. Cheers from the home fans.

31 mins. Murillo nods it over his own crossbar after Mbeumo’s whipped delivery. Corner.

30 mins. Better play in possession from Brentford, passing with more certainty and tempo … but it’s been a bad half for Bryan Mbeumo. He’s been really sloppy. Moussa Niakhate is going in the book for a poor tackle on Mathias Jensen. It was late but nothing more – although it means a good free-kick opportunity for the visitors. They like set-pieces.

27 mins. That’s an errant touch from Aurier who was played virtually in by a brilliant diagonal to the right wing. The ball dribbles away from him and out of play.

25 mins. Perfectly-timed from Murillo in the tackle to deny Lewis-Potter a sniff of goals. Just nicked it away from his feet for a corner – which comes to little or nothing.

24 mins. Frantic note-taking and arm-waving from Thomas Frank on the sideline. He looks unimpressed. Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Photograph: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

23 mins. Lewis-Potter wanted a foul after Serge Aurier went in with typical hubris there. Nothing doing, says Paul Tierney, as Forest flood forward and work it nicely to Elanga who just pushes his shot wide to the right. Half a chance, that.

21 mins. Niakhaté snaps into a neat tackle on Mbeumo; then Mangala bravely gets in the way of a pass infield, before Sangaré dances away from a couple of challenges to get his team forward. Wholehearted stuff from the home side.

19 mins. That’s a third or maybe fourth touch of the match for Mbeumo on my count, cleaning up after a fairly aimless crossfield switch from Keane Lewis-Potter. Mbeumo is then the target for an aimless Kristoffer Ajer pass. A bit ragged from the Bees.

16 mins. Murillo has been playing at left-sided centre back rather than out wide, with Moussa Niakhate over at left-back. The Brazilian has exhibited some nice touches and crisp passing on his Premier League debut so far. Elanga continues to drive down the right with some success, pinning Hickey back.

14 mins. Flekken comes out to tidy up a searching Willy Boly ball that was aimed in the path Awoniyi. But Brentford are struggling to keep the ball once they’ve won it back.

Callum Hudson-Odoi cost Forest £3m in the summer. Why is nobody dubbing that the deal of the century? Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) vies with Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter. Photograph: Nigel French/PA Updated at 09.52 EDT

11 mins. Forest are direct and they’re powerful and they’re looking far more dangerous now. Elanga and Awoniyi are dovetailing nicely, causing a good few headaches for Brentford’s back line in the past few minutes. Ibrahim Sangaré looks a very solid addition to the midfield and he’s keeping things ticking in those deeper areas, before unleashing the diagonals.

It’s offside. Taiwo Awoniyi ghosted in following a knock-down from the corner, but he was a good half-yard offside. No gremlins in the VAR system on this occasion.

8 mins. Goal? Awonyi has the ball in the net here and the flag initially went up … please get the lines up and take your time, lads. Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi scores a goal that was later disallowed. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 09.24 EDT

7 mins. The ‘sizing up’ process is still very much ongoing in this match, with little quality on display in these early stages. Nørgaard’s poor cross is straight into the grateful arms of Matt Turner, while Forest play it long and Elanga, after a lung-busting run, wins a corner.

4 mins. It looks decidely like a back three from Brentford, with Ajer dropping in alongside Ethan Pinnock and Nathan Collins, with Hickey pushed up down the left. Pinnock and Mark Flekken play their way out of trouble as Forest come hot and heavy with the press.

2 mins. Anthony Elanga has forced Aaron Hickey into a yellow card-conceding challenge already as the pair contest a high ball. The Scot cannot believe it, but he was holding Elanga. Free-kick for Forest in a decent spot.

KICK OFF! Brentford emerge in a grey and peppermint away number, Forest are in their usual red and white. A minute’s silence for Maddy Cusack, then a rendition of Mull of Kintyre. And we’re off. Jeremy Boyce has emailed in his prediction just in time for kick-off: I am ‘betting’ on a Forest win simply Beecause Brentford seem totally out of sorts at the mo, whereas Stevie’s boys always seem to find something. Bet you I win the bet ! Double or quits if not…

Right, we’re almost ready for this one to get rocking. Where’s your money? I’m saying goals, goals and goals (I realise that’s a cop-out of a prediction).

Hmmm… “He hasn’t been dropped” Steve Cooper explains why Morgan Gibbs-White isn’t starting for Forest against Brentford 🔊 pic.twitter.com/nqv4h5EO1L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 1, 2023

The xG boys really like Brentford; there’s a sense they’ve underperformed this season – and they certainly did last week in losing 3-1 at home to Everton. Their solitary league victory this season came in a 3-0 gimme at 10-man Fulham on the second weekend, while September brought just a single point. Playing away does seem to suit them, but the City ground will be fervent and bang up for this, as always. Brentford players Vitaly Janelt and Bryan Mbeumo warm up at Forest. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The PGMOL once again finds itself in a mess amid yesterday’s VAR controversy at Tottenham. One of today’s officials has been taken off duty after his mistake. Darren England, VAR on the Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool fixture, and Dan Cook, AVAR on the same game, have been replaced for the Nottingham Forest v Brentford and Fulham v Chelsea matches today and tomorrow night. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 1, 2023

Don’t forget the Women’s Super League gets under way today and you can follow the action here:

You could interpret either formation as 4-2-3-1, or 4-3-3, depending on your viewpoint – what’s clear is both managers are set up to attack. There’s an awful lot of pace and skill in that Forest frontline. I’m looking forward to seeing Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi in particular. It’s an interesting call to leave Morgan Gibbs-White, mind you. Brazilian left-back Murillo is making his debut. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has encouraged Keane Lewis-Potter, 22 and formerly of Hull, to step up and grasp the opportunity he’s been handed by the absence of Kevin Schade. He plays off the left today, with Bryan Mbeumo on the right.

Team news Nottingham Forest: Turner, Aurier, Boly, Niakhaté, Murillo, Domínguez, Sangaré, Mangala, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Awonyi Subs: Odysseas, Worrall, Kouyaté, Santos, Gibbs-White, Wood, Toffolo, Origi, Montiel. Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey, Nørgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Wissa Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Onyeka, Roerslev, Yamoliuk, Brierley, Ghoddos, Maupay, Olakigbe. Updated at 08.08 EDT