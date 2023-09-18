Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

63 min: VAR checks for both offside and handball against Awoniyi in the build-up, but the goal stands! There’s no doubt that losing Brennan Johnson was a blow, even for £47m, but not bad business replacing him with Hudson-Odoi for £5m.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley (Hudson-Odoi 61) WHAT. A. GOAL. Hudson-Odoi picks the ball up on the edge, and curls the most beautiful shot in off the far post! Right in the top corner, postage-stamp stuff. Wow.

59 min: Aina 1-0 Koleosho. The Forest man wins his first duel against the Burnley winger, tackling cleanly before winning a free kick for the home side.

57 min: Better from Forest, who are applying pressure without creating clear-cut chances. Cullen is doing an excellent job of firefighting around Burnley’s box, snarling and blocking and tackling his side out of trouble.

55 min: Chance for Mangala! From a Forest corner, the ball falls to the Belgian but he can’t fetch it from under his feet and the shot is scooped over.

53 min: Montiel is hooked! That’s a sensible call from Steve Cooper. Aina will to go right back, Tavares comes on at left back. Montiel gets a decent reception as he jogs back to the bench but the Argentinian was run ragged by Koleosho. Let’s see if Aina can do any better.

50 min: Koleosho continues to embarrass Montiel, who is surely close to being hooked. Koleosho sends the World Cup winner to the shops before cutting back to Amdouni, but the Swiss forward’s shot is blocked.

48 min: Not the first time Burnley have had a lead in the Premier League this season, but their early advantage at Spurs didn’t last long. Twelve minutes to be exact, before Son Heung-min scored the first goal of his hat-trick as Tottenham romped to a 5-2 win. Burnley look a lot more composed here. They are calmly keeping possession and Forest are getting sucked in to challenges they shouldn’t be making.

Peeeeep! We’re underway again. Stuart Broad, a Nottingham boy of course, and Jimmy Anderson were on the pitch at half-time, waving and smiling etc. Why not.

Half-time reading:

Half-time: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley Koleosho is the star of that first half. If things carry on like that, we could well see a second yellow card for Montiel.

45 min: Two minutes added on here. Elanga drives through the middle but his shot at Trafford is weak. Forest need to regroup at the break.

43 min: Burnley were completely outplayed for the first half an hour, but have been the stronger side since. What a huge three points this could be. A long way to go, though.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley (Amdouni 41) What a fabulous goal from Amdouni! Koleosho has been Burnley’s biggest threat tonight, and he proves the difference here. The teenager burns down the left flank with searing pace, flies past Worrell to the byline and cuts back towards the penalty spot. Foster takes a swing but can only get a minor touch, but Amdouni is there on the edge of the box to volley the ball first time into the corner. An unerring finish! Turner had no chance. A fine finish from Zeki Amdouni puts the visitors ahead. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 15.39 EDT

37 min: Corner to Forest, clipped to the back post where Sangare is one of three players in red lurking unmarked. The ball comes through a crowd of players, and misses all the Forest attackers. Lucky for Trafford, who was pinned on his line.

36 min: The standard of Burnley’s set pieces has been shocking. Brownhill again the guilty party.

35 min: Booking for Montiel, who has had a torrid time at right back for Forest. He’s very late on Brownhill, and protests to the referee, but it’s a clear yellow.

34 min: Burnley’s best spell of the match so far! Cullen does brilliantly down the left and flashes an excellent low cross across the six-yard box, just beyond Gudmundsson, before Foster shrugs off Hudson-Odoi and crosses again from the right.

32 min: Booking for Mangala! A harsh one at that, as after Burnley are awarded a free-kick, Brownhill boots the ball at point-blank range at Mangala’s shins, and the Belgian is penalised for not retreating 10 yards. Mangala couldn’t do a thing about it!

31 min: Talking of goalkeeping, how about this from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, formerly of Burnley and now of Leeds (on loan at Danish side AGF). Oooof.

29 min: And just like that, Burnley nearly score! Elanga is caught in his half by Brownhill, Koleosho feeds Amdouni, who unleashes hell from 25 yards, a shot low and hard into the corner. Turner dives to his right and just about turns it around the post. Great save from the former Arsenal man!

25 min: Kompany is hopping about his technical area like this Millwall fan yesterday (at home to Leeds). His side are all at sea, and lucky not to be behind.

23 min: Corner to Burnley. Rest bite for their defence. Brownhill floats his delivery straight into the hands of Turner.

21 min: Gibbs-White, so often Forest’s catalyst last season, skips past Taylor down the right wing. He sprints into the box, cuts back on his left and loses his footing at the crucial moment! Burnley’s defenders recover, and the pass is wayward. No fancy footwork from Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White on this occasion as he’s bundled over by Burnley’s Josh Cullen. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Updated at 15.48 EDT

18 min: An email from Richard Hirst (Nottingham student 1973-76) re my earlier comment on Forest’s top tier midfield/attack. “The actual top six, or the ‘entitled’ top six? You have to be clear in these days of Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle being …….. not in the top six.” You are quite right, Richard. I meant the entitled top six, I guess. But these days that could be anything from first to 15th. What I’m trying to say is: Forest are good these days.

16 min: Burnley are hanging on. Beyer tries to dribble out of defence but is muscled off the ball by Awoniyi. Again the big striker feeds Hudson-Odoi, who stings the palms of Trafford with a long-range shot. Tried to bend it into the near post, but Trafford tips it away. Burnley keeper James Trafford turns away a shot by Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. Photograph: Graham WIlson/Action Plus/Shutterstock Updated at 15.25 EDT

14 min: Back come Forest. They are all over Burnley like a rash. Elanga turns well and feeds Hudson-Odoi with a slide-rule pass. Another driving run into the box before a clever cut back finds Awoniyi, but an excellent block from Al Dakhil keeps the scores level.

11 min: Booking for Trafford in Burnley’s goal! The keeper labours over a goal kick and referee Robert Jones gets his yellow card out! The officials are cracking down on time-wasting this season, but that does seem extreme. Kompany is not impressed on the sidelines.

8 min: First real involvement for Hudson-Odoi, who is playing off the left with Elanga on the right. Hudson-Odoi drives at Roberts and gets a few bums of seats with his direct play but his cross is poor.

6 min: Lively start from Burnley’s left winger, Koleosho, who has already skipped past Montiel on a couple of occasions. The youngster is eligible to represent the United States, Canada, Nigeria, and Italy, as he was born and raised in the United States to a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother. Oh, and he had a youth career in Spain but represents Italy at youth level. Burnley’s Luca Koleosho puts the burners on and goes past Nottingham Forest’s Gonzalo Montiel. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 15.03 EDT

4 min: Lovely turn from Foster, who skips away from Sangare in midfield, leaving the Ivorian for dead. Foster drives towards Forest’s box and unloads a fierce drive straight at Turner.

2 min: Forest have set up in a clear 4-2-3-1. I have to say the front six of Mangala, Sangare, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi is top tier. On paper, hard to find a better midfield/forward combo outside the top six, for my money.

Peeeeeeep! We’re underway in Nottingham.

Both teams observe a minute’s silence for the victims in the natural disasters in Libya and Morocco. A particular poignant moment for Anass Zaroury, a Morocco international, on the Burnley bench tonight. The players, officials and fans observe a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the disasters in Libya and Morocco. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 14.52 EDT

The teams are out! Nottingham come out in their Garibaldi red, Burnley in what can only be described as a awful away shirt. Bile coloured. Eeeeesh, who thought that up. I was a student in Nottingham for three years, 2006-09, and spent many an afternoon at the City Ground. Great city, great ground. The club celebrates 125 years at the famous stadium this year.

Have seen plenty of clips but quite excited to watch Lyle Foster tonight. The Burnley forward signed in January and has looked really lively this season, scoring against Spurs and Villa. The South African spoke over the summer about struggling with depression at his former club in Belgium, Westerlo: “I was in my apartment all by myself. I realised I just felt this huge sense of loneliness. I just used to try and go to training, play games and honestly the best thing to do at that time of my life was to go back home and sleep. There was no real excitement or looking forward to anything. That’s when I realised I was in some trouble and I panicked a little bit. I didn’t know what was going on or how to deal with it because it was the first time I was in a position like that.” Foster has credited assistant manager Craig Bellamy with helping him at Burnley. “The position I’m in as a Burnley player, to be preparing for my first season in the Premier League is something I have dreamed of my whole life. I’m smiling again. I’m happy to be around my teammates and happy to be on the field. Thanks to the coach, Craig, who has been a massive help and the club as a whole, who have opened up and spoken to me about it.”

If last summer’s business was frenetic and perhaps a bit scattergun, Forest seem to have got their eye in this time around. Just £5m for Callum Hudson-Odoi, £32m for the highly-rated Ibrahim Sangaré from PSV Eindhoven, plus Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos, Divock Origi and Gonzalo Montiel all for relatively modest fees or loans in today’s market. It’s telling that so many of the players they have signed are starters. The only negative was losing Brennan Johnson to Spurs, but £47m certainly helps to balance the books. Among all those new faces, it’s very heartwarming to see Joe Worrall is still at the heart of Forest’s defence. His recent excellent performances are all the more impressive knowing that he endured a family tragedy at the end of August: Worrall’s uncle was the police sergeant, Graham Saville, who died after being hit by a train while trying to save a man in distress. The captain is playing for his boyhood club, but is not in the starting XI on sentimentality. The 26-year-old is a fine player and signed a new contract a week ago. Nottingham Forest’s Robin Hood mascot makes his way to the ground no doubt looking forward to see the club’s new faces in action again. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 15.01 EDT

The teams Nottm Forest: Turner, Aina, Worrall, McKenna, Montiel, Mangala, Sangare, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Subs: Tavares, Kouyate, Wood, Santos, Dominguez, Niakhate, Yates, Vlachodimos, Origi. Burnley: Trafford, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor, Roberts, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster.

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Berge, Zaroury, Ramsey, Ndayishimiye,

Delcroix, Muric.