Nottingham Forest host Burnley tonight in the Premier League.
Forest handed debuts to Ibrahim Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the visit of Vincent Kompany’s side. Both men arrived on transfer deadline day but were not eligible for the win at Chelsea before the international break, with Anthony Elanga and Gonzalo Montiel also coming in.
Burnley, who won at the City Ground in the Carabao Cup last month, made two changes from the side that were hammered at Tottenham, with Josh Brownhill and Charlie Taylor coming in.
Gibbs-White bursts down the right-hand side after spinning in midfield, cutting onto his left foot inside the area. The Forest playmaker selflessly looks to play across for Hudson-Odoi, but Burnley recover to clear the danger. The England youth international should perhaps have pulled the trigger instead there.
Forest have won their last four Premier League home games, scoring a different number of goals each time (3-1 v Brighton and Hove Albion, 4-3 v Southampton, 1-0 v Arsenal, 2-1 v Sheffield United). They last won more consecutively as a top-flight club between April and August 1991 (seven).
Hudson-Odoi appears to win the ball in a fiercely contested challenge with Roberts, yet referee Jones awards the visitors a free-kick. Whistles intensify at the City Ground as Trafford takes his time over another pause in play.
SAVE! Burnley are once again the architects of their own downfall as Beyer races out of defence to be dispossessed by Awoniyi. The Forest striker offloads to his left for Hudson-Odoi, whose right-footed curling effort is parried away by a two-handed Trafford stop.
Kompany cuts a visibly frustrated figure on the touchline as his side continue to cause all of their own problems with lapses in concentration in possession. The Clarets enjoyed playing a possession-based game in the Championship, but the Premier League is proving an entirely different challenge for their tactics.
CHANCE! Elanga glides inside before spraying to the opposite flank for Hudson-Odoi, who cuts back towards the penalty spot. Awoniyi takes a first-time effort that Al Dakhil blocks at the perfect time to protect Trafford’s goal. Forest are knocking on the door in the early exchanges.
Kompany’s side are yet to settle as Cooper’s hosts press with rampant energy. Gibbs-White, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi and Awoniyi are hardly offering any breathing room for Burnley.
Trafford needlessly takes an age over a deep free-kick inside his own half, and referee Jones decides enough is enough. The Clarets goalkeeper is shown a yellow card without any prior warning – just 11 minutes into the game!
Montiel hoists a long throw-in towards the area before Forest attempt to recycle the clearance through Sangare. Amdouni completes his defensive duties to dispossess the midfielder before winning a free-kick deep inside Burnley’s half.
CLOSE! Hudson-Odoi has the home crowd on their feet after driving inside from the left and powering a right-footed effort that is blocked by a wall of Burnley shirts. A loose ball almost falls for Awoniyi, but the Clarets just about manage to intervene.