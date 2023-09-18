(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest host Burnley tonight in the Premier League.

Forest handed debuts to Ibrahim Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the visit of Vincent Kompany’s side. Both men arrived on transfer deadline day but were not eligible for the win at Chelsea before the international break, with Anthony Elanga and Gonzalo Montiel also coming in.

Burnley, who won at the City Ground in the Carabao Cup last month, made two changes from the side that were hammered at Tottenham, with Josh Brownhill and Charlie Taylor coming in.

