





Nourish, a virtual nutrition counseling platform, announced it secured $70 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total raise to $115 million. J.P. Morgan Private Capital’s Growth Equity Partners led the round, with participation from Y Combinator, Maverick Ventures, Thrive Capital, Atomico, G Squared, Pinegrove, Index Ventures and BoxGroup. WHAT IT DOES Nourish offers a virtual care platform with customized nutrition guidance to address various health goals and conditions, including fertility, chronic disease management, general wellness, hormonal balance and weight management. The company partners with Medicare, Medicaid and national commercial plans and serves hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide. It touts that it also employs over 3,000 W-2 Registered Dietitians. The company will use the funds to expand its workforce and network of Registered Dietitians, scale its partnerships in healthcare and accelerate product development. “We didn’t need to raise right now, but we saw an opportunity to accelerate what’s already working. This funding allows us to double down on the areas driving the most impact: continuing to develop our AI-powered platform for both patients and providers, deepening partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, and expanding our network of 3,000+ W2-employed registered dietitians—the largest in the country,” Aidan Dewar, cofounder and CEO of Nourish, told MobiHealthNews in an email. “We’re also growing our broader team across all functions to support our providers and scale a care experience that’s seamless, personalized, and proven to drive better health outcomes. With 60% of Americans living with at least one chronic condition, we’re building the infrastructure to deliver care that’s not only evidence-based, but truly life-changing—and now, we can do it even faster.” MARKET SNAPSHOT The National Institutes of Health (NIH) released its Research Nutrition Report in 2023 outlining the effects of nutrition on one’s health. Dr. Tara A. Schwetz, a leader at the NIH, wrote, “Good nutrition goes beyond healthy physical development and basic survival—it is integral to disease prevention, well-being, and longevity. Nutrition affects an individual’s mental and physical state and, by extension, their work performance and livelihood.” The report highlights how NIA-funded research has shown that Mediterranean diets and Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) are “associated with fewer signs of Alzheimer’s disease in the brains of older adults.” MIND and Mediterranean diets are rich in fruits, whole grains, olive oil, vegetables, fish and beans. In another study highlighting disparities in the health and economic burdens of cancer, researchers examined the impact of diet on cancer outcomes in the U.S. The study focused on 15 diet-related cancers and found significant links between dietary habits and cancer incidence and mortality. The researchers estimated that new cancer cases, cancer-related deaths and the associated economic costs were largely attributable to suboptimal intake of seven key dietary components. These included low consumption of fruits, vegetables, dairy, and whole grains, as well as high consumption of red and processed meats and sugar-sweetened beverages. Still, studies have shown that the cost of healthy foods, such as produce, can be greater than foods often labeled as unhealthy. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump unveiled broad tariffs and “reciprocal tariffs” on goods from around the globe as well as a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the U.S., which experts say will affect the cost of groceries for consumers, including the price of olive oil, fruits and vegetables. According to Yale University’s Budget Lab, food prices will be affected, rising 1.6% from Trump’s April 2nd policy and 2.8% from all 2025 tariff actions, with fresh produce increasing 2.2% and 4%, respectively. Still, reports are surfacing daily on back-and-forth discussions around tariffs and what will occur in the economy and with the prices of food and goods when tariffs take effect.