Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced how his province will immediately respond to U.S. President Donald Trump instituting 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Houston called Trump a “short-sighted man who wields his power just for the sake of it.”

“It is impossible to properly describe the uncertainty and chaos that President Trump’s threat of tariffs, and now actually imposing tariffs, has caused for Canadians,” said Houston.

The premier said American businesses will no longer be able to bid on provincial procurements, effective immediately.

“We are also actively seeking options to cancel existing contracts and reject bids outright until President Trump removes his unlawful tariffs,” he said.

Tolls to double

Houston said the province will also double the cost of tolls at the Cobequid Pass for commercial vehicles from the United States, effective immediately.

According to the Cobequid Pass website, tolls range from $6 to $24 for trucks and tractor-trailers.

As well, Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. will once again remove all alcohol from the United States from their shelves.

“We know this was an effective response the first time and hurt American producers who rely on Canadian markets,” said Houston.

He also reiterated that $200 million has been set aside in the 2025-26 provincial budget to help respond to the tariffs, but it’s too early to say what specific funding is necessary.

In a statement Tuesday, interim Liberal Leader Derek Mombourquette said his party supports measures taken by Houston.

“We support the contingency fund and will be advocating for those supports to be targeted to ensure stability for workers, their families, and the businesses that drive our communities,” said Mombourquette.

‘We can control how we respond’

Houston also noted the PCs have introduced legislation designed to break down barriers to interprovincial trade.

“We hope all provinces and territories immediately endorse and pass corresponding legislation,” the statement said.

The premier thanked Nova Scotians who have already responded to the threat of tariffs by choosing to buy local when possible.

“These choices and actions are significant. It is important that we stand together, united and strong,” he said.

“Unfortunately, some people need to touch the hot stove to learn, and while we cannot control or predict their behaviour, we can control how we respond.”

A tariff is a tax that one country places on another country’s goods. In this case, the United States has put an extra tax on Canadian products coming into the country, which are called imports.

Trump said Monday that his long-threatened trade war would ahead with 25 per cent levies on most Canadian goods and that they would take effect as of midnight Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said later on Monday that a first tranche of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods would also be going into force at the same time.

Trudeau is scheduled to appear at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. AT to announce Canada’s response to the tariffs.