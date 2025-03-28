Mi’kmaw chiefs in Nova Scotia say they are considering legal action against newly passed provincial legislation that opens the door to hydraulic fracturing for natural gas.

In a statement, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs says it is considering filing an injunction against the law that lifts a ban on uranium mining and exploration, and ends a moratorium on fracking.

The chiefs say the government is making decisions on unceded and traditional Mi’kmaq territory without properly consulting them.

They say they will continue to oppose hydraulic fracturing until their environmental concerns have been addressed.

Chief Michelle Glasgow says there has been no meaningful consultation with the province yet, despite a March 7 meeting with Premier Tim Houston and Leah Martin, minister responsible for L’nu affairs.

A statement from Houston’s office says there will be extensive consultation with all Nova Scotians and First Nations communities when projects are proposed.

“We have been clear that as we move forward we will not compromise the environment,” the statement said. “We are also proud Nova Scotians and, of course, care about protecting our water, air and land. Where projects are shown to be safe, they will move forward.”

The statement also said that technology has improved since Nova Scotia legislated its ban on the development of onshore natural gas.

Chief Terrance Paul, however, said, “If technology has changed, as Premier Houston claims, we invite him to share that evidence and data with the Mi’kmaq. Until then, we will continue to be against fracking in our territory.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.