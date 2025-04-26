



MONT-LAURIER, Que. – Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he was “dismayed” by Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet’s “insulting” comments about Canada being “an artificial country with very little meaning.”

In a letter to Blanchet Friday night, Premier Houston invited the Bloc boss to “reflect on what it means to be Canadian and take more pride and honor on being an elected official in Canada.”

“If you can’t do that, I would ask you to step aside in favour of those who put country first,” he wrote.

Over the years, Blanchet has often stated that Canada is a “foreign nation” to him, particularly for linguistic and cultural reasons. As a separatist, he wants to make Quebec a country because he does not feel at home in Canada.

Quebec is a recognized nation “within a Canada,” according to federal legislation.

On Thursday, Blanchet said in French he felt he was a member of a “foreign parliament.” At a press conference during a campaign stop in Shawinigan, Que., Friday morning, Blanchet added another layer, saying: “We are, whether we like it or not, part of an artificial country with very little meaning, called Canada.”

“It’s a foreign parliament because this nation is not mine,” Blanchet explained. “I feel no more at ease in the Canadian Parliament than (Alberta Premier Danielle) Smith would feel at ease in Quebec’s National Assembly.”

However, the initial reaction did not come from Premier Smith, but rather from her Nova Scotia counterpart, Tim Houston.

“What is it about Canada you don’t like? You have been a politician since 2008, paid by Canadians, why haven’t you done your part to work towards improving this country we should all love so dearly?,” he asked.

Blanchet was first elected to the National Assembly in 2008 under the Parti Québécois banner and later served as Minister of the Environment under Premier Pauline Marois. He became leader of the Bloc and was first elected as an MP in 2019.

Blanchet has repeatedly stated the federal government represents an existential threat to Quebec, particularly regarding protection of the French language.

It is unclear exactly what the motives behind Premier Houston’s letter are. The Progressive Conservative premier recently made headlines for his patriotic stance in the tariff war against the United States.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex Canada and make it the “51st state.”

Observers have also suggested that he might seek the

leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada

if Pierre Poilievre fails to win the election.

In Quebec, the Bloc held the largest number of seats at the time of dissolution, but it is poised to lose ground on election night, according to polls and poll aggregators.

However, the party could well find itself with the balance of power if the election produces a minority government.

On Friday, Blanchet said that “as long as we are part of Canada, and we get elected in this Parliament, we are entitled to any right and privilege and opportunity being provided by the persons who vote, and I will relinquish none of them.”

