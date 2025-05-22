The sigh of relief in Novak Djokovic’s camp was almost audible. After a rocky clay court season marked by two early exits and the recent departure of coach and former rival Andy Murray, the Serbian star finally found his footing in Geneva. On Wednesday (May 21), Djokovic dispatched Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-3 in a commanding performance that felt like a return to form just in time for Roland Garros.Playing on the eve of his 38th birthday, Djokovic moved with the sharpness and assurance that has defined his decades-long dominance in the sport. This was more than just a routine ATP win, it was a statement of intent. With the French Open beginning this weekend, every point matters for the sixth-ranked Serb.Also read: Madrid Open: Jack Draper enters semi-finals, overtakes Novak Djokovic in ATP rankings

The Geneva Open offered Djokovic a crucial opportunity for extra clay court preparation, and he capitalized. He did not face a single break point against Fucsovics, ranked world number 134, and showed poise in every department with his footwork, first serve percentage, and court coverage all vastly improved from his lackluster showings in Madrid and Monte Carlo.

Revenge rematch set for Geneva quarterfinals

With this win, Djokovic set up a quarterfinal clash against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, the very player who stunned him in his opening match at the Madrid Masters last month. That defeat, coupled with a Monte Carlo loss to Alejandro Tabilo, raised eyebrows about Djokovic’s clay court readiness. But in Geneva, the world number six looked sharp and focused, determined to rewrite the narrative.This Geneva campaign may not hold the prestige of a Masters 1000 or a Grand Slam, but it offers Djokovic invaluable court time ahead of his French Open title defense. With 24 Grand Slam titles under his belt, the Serb knows momentum can be just as crucial as match fitness and Wednesday’s result offered a glimpse of both.Also read: Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells opener

Meanwhile, top seed Taylor Fritz also advanced to the Geneva quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) win over Frenchman Quentin Halys, keeping the American’s title hopes alive on the Swiss clay.

