NOVAK DJOKOVIC may be able to use a tennis racket better than anyone else in the history of humanity.

But it seems he can transfer his incredible skills to basketball – but not cricket.

Steve Smith, on the other hand, fared a lot better than many tennis pros when he managed to return a Djokovic serve.

The two legends of sport – who have enjoyed incredible success in Melbourne over the years – took to the Rod Laver Arena court as part of the charity event before next week’s Australian Open, called A Night With Novak And Friends.

And it saw the defending champion and record ten-time winner try his hand at a few other sports – with very mixed efforts.

Djokovic, 36, hilariously tried his luck at some batting in front of the stumps.

But his attempt at a routine shot off a slow delivery from Shane Warne’s son Jackson went all wrong as he could only manage a wild swipe air-shot.

So much so that he cheekily switched to his tennis racket to thump a final six into the adoring crowd.

And cricket fans revelled in his struggles.

One said: “Cricket is such a meme sport honestly. Djokovic, one of the most supremely gifted athletes ever: elite hand-eye coordination, perfectly conditioned, ball sense in the top millionth of a percentile… can’t play a straight drive off a road for love or money.”

Another wrote: “I might not be able to play tennis like Djokovic, but Djokovic can’t play cricket like me either. 1-1.”

And a third added: “So you’re telling me, I’m a better player of tennis than Djokovic is of cricket?”

Djokovic then got slapped for six by Smith when he gave bowling a go.

The pair then swapped sports with Djokovic firing down a tennis serve at the former Australia Test cricket captain.

Incredibly, Smith not only got a set of strings of the ball – but even managed to return the ball into play, leaving his opponent and the entire crowd stunned.

Djokovic then proved he is a dab hand on the basketball court – channelling his inner LeBron James with a swish shot, a slam dunk and then copying the NBA icon’s celebration.

Another fan quipped: “Djokovic hitting the griddy is not something I expected to see this early into 2024”

The Serbian maestro, who is the heavy favourite to reign victorious at Melbourne Park once again come January 28, is also a good golfer and took part in the celebrity Ryder Cup event in Rome last year.

There was also some fun tennis, the players wearing microphones to entertain the crowds.

And Djokovic had 2022 ladies’ champ Aryna Sabalenka blushing when he distracted the world No2 with his tight shorts while trying to give her doubles tactics.

The Belarussian joked: “Wow. What a beautiful view I have.”

Djokovic even had a go at wheelchair tennis, raced Olympic runner Peter Rol and even did some yoga, showing off his phenomenal flexibility, on what was his own personal sports day Down Under.

But he knows the serious business starts on Sunday when the No1 seed begins his latest defence of his beloved title against a qualifier.

The record-breaking 24-time Grand Slam king – who won three of the four majors in 2023 – could face old friend Andy Murray in round three.

However, Murray – a runner-up on five occasions at the Australian Open – must get past No30 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a tricky round one clash.

