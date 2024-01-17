Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne’s son at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Alexei Popyrin as the Australian Open second round gets underway on Wednesday, but two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur is out following a stunning defeat to the 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva.

Djokovic is aiming to win his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th grand slam in Melbourne but will have to play against the home crowd when he faces the 24-year-old Popyrin on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic survived a scare against the 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic as he opened his title defence on Sunday and now faces an opponent in Popyrin who will look to a similar aggressive game against the World No 1.

The pick of the women’s matches today was the meeting between Jabeur and teenager Andreeva, who said the Tunisian is her idol before the contest. But the 16-year-old was utterly ruthless as she raced to a 6-0 6-2 win in just 54 minutes.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, US Open champion Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and home favourite Alex de Minaur all advanced into the third round following straight-sets victories on Wednesday. Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below