Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne’s son at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Alexei Popyrin as the Australian Open second round gets underway on Wednesday, but two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur is out following a stunning defeat to the 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva.
Djokovic is aiming to win his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th grand slam in Melbourne but will have to play against the home crowd when he faces the 24-year-old Popyrin on Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic survived a scare against the 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic as he opened his title defence on Sunday and now faces an opponent in Popyrin who will look to a similar aggressive game against the World No 1.
The pick of the women’s matches today was the meeting between Jabeur and teenager Andreeva, who said the Tunisian is her idol before the contest. But the 16-year-old was utterly ruthless as she raced to a 6-0 6-2 win in just 54 minutes.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, US Open champion Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and home favourite Alex de Minaur all advanced into the third round following straight-sets victories on Wednesday. Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 4-4 Alexei Popyrin*
Last year at the Aussie Open, Djokovic was crushing his forehand and said he was hitting it as hard as at any point in his career.
It’s not offering much today, perhaps due to that wrist problems. Djokovic is instead needing to produce angles and touch the get past Popyrin, rather than hitting through him from the back of the court.
Another forehand error brings up 30-30… but Popyrin can’t do enough with the backhand return. A good approach from Djokovic as he follows up the serve out wide to get the hold.
Two hours in – it’s so, so close in this third set.
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:47
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 3-4 Alexei Popyrin
Wonderful serving from Popyrin! He eases to 40-0 up with an ace and then sends his powerful forehand down the line. Djokovic reaches the drop shot but Popyrin is there to put the volley away.
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:41
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 3-3 Alexei Popyrin
Ooooh – that’ll do from Popyrin, a wonderful forehand winner crosscourt passes Djokovic at the net.
A half-chance at 15-30, but Popyrin is loose from the baseline against the serve serve and puts the return long!
Djokovic then gets a huge break of a net-cord on 30-30. Popyrin is wild on the backhand return.
Djokovic yawning during the previous changeover. Something is up, for sure.
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:37
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 2-3 Alexei Popyrin
Right, Popyrin is back out. Let’s see how he holds up and whether that medical timeout gives Djokovic a lift.
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:34
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 2-3 Alexei Popyrin
Oh no… Popyrin has called the trainer and is getting treatment on his left calf…
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:30
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 2-3 Alexei Popyrin
There’s a smile back on Djokovic’s face as he wins the exchange at the net to bring up a pressure point against the Popyrin serve on 15-30.
But then an unusual backhand error from Djokovic – followed by an even stranger forehand error from the World No 1! That was nowhere near.
Forehand winner smashed down the line from Popyrin! Test passed.
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:29
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 2-2 Alexei Popyrin*
Djokovic is blowing his nose into a tissue at the change of ends and is moving his wrist.
He looks well below 100% – despite making a decent start to this match.
Djokovic steadies with a love-hold, though.
A reminder that Djokovic has not lost in this tournament since 2018.
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:23
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 1-2 Alexei Popyrin
Absolutely stunning from Popyrin! Outstanding defence from the Aussie as he reaches a Djokovic smash and then turns defence into attack before putting away a wonderful drop shot.
It’s followed by a forehand winner to get to 30-0…
… and then the point of the match from Popyrin! This is inspired stuff now! In a 25-shot rally, he trades blows with Djokovic before lobbing the 10-time champion! Brilliant!
And then the powerful serve out wide! Popyrin has the Rod Laver Arena rocking!
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:20
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 0-1 Alexei Popyrin
Djokovic has changed his shirt and now needs a change of approach against the Aussie. Djokovic still seems strangely subdued. He spoke after his first-round win that he was “under the weather” and illness could be affecting him again today.
Popyrin faces a pressure point on 30-30 but finds an ace. Popyrin has found his forehand strike too and Djokovic chucks another forehand long!
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:12
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-6 Alexei Popyrin* – Popyrin wins second set!
But now it’s tight from Djokovic! Popyrin gets a big helping hand with the net cord on 15-15, but then Djokovic nets on the forehand to bring up two set points.
Ace from Djokovic! One more chance for Popyrin.
And he gets it with the drop shot – lob combo!
Stunning from Popyrin, and the Rod Laver erupts as his backhand lob drops inside the baseline!
Popyrin takes the second set!
Jamie Braidwood17 January 2024 11:07