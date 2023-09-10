Hello and welcome to coverage of the US Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Many expected today’s battle to be between Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the two best players in the world. But Medvedev ended those hopes with an outstanding display in the semi-finals against Alcaraz.

And it means we have a repeat of the 2021 final which finished with Medvedev claiming his major title and Djokovic being denied a calendar grand slams.

“I think the only way I can use it is, as I say, thinking that Novak, when he loses, he’s never the same after,” Medvedev said when asked about using the final two years ago as motivation.

“So he’s different. It’s just a different mentality. That’s why he has 23 Grand Slams, whatever, Masters 1000s, weeks at No. 1. So I have to use it knowing that he’s going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

For Djokovic, it is another match with history at stake as he bids to win a 24th grand slam.

“It probably sounds cocky or arrogant, but I’m not really surprised [to reach another final], because I know how much work and dedication and energy I put into trying to be in this position, so I know that I deserve this,” he said. “I always believe in myself, in my own capabilities, you know, in my skills, in my quality as a tennis player to be able to deliver when it matters.

“So I’m not really surprised, to be honest with you. Because I feel good. Physically I have been as fit or as prepared, as strong as, I don’t want to say as ever, but, I mean, as good as I have been in the years and years.

“So age is just a number, that phrase is resonating at the moment with me. And, you know, I don’t want to even consider, you know, leaving tennis or thinking about an end if I’m still at the top of the game.

“You know, I just don’t see a reason for that. I will probably consider doing that if I get my ass kicked by young guys in the Grand Slams in the years to come in the earlier stages, and then I’ll probably say, okay, maybe it’s time to move on. But so far, you know, I still feel that I’m in the game.”