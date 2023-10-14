



XEN1101 appears safe and effective for the treatment of focal-onset seizures (FOSs), according to results of a phase 2b study published online Oct. 9 in JAMA Neurology.

Jacqueline A. French, M.D., from the New York University Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York City, and colleagues evaluated the efficacy and safety of XEN1101, a novel small-molecule selective Kv7.2/Kv7.3 potassium channel opener, for the treatment of FOS. The analysis included 285 patients who were randomly assigned (2:1:1:2) to receive XEN1101 25, 20, or 10 mg, or placebo with food once daily for eight weeks.

The researchers reported that treatment with XEN1101 was associated with seizure reduction in a robust dose-response manner. From baseline, the median% reduction in monthly FOS frequency was 52.8% for 25 mg, 46.4% for 20 mg, and 33.2% for 10 mg. Treatment-emergent adverse events were similar to those of commonly prescribed antiseizure medications.

“The results of this study support the further clinical development of XEN1101 for the treatment of FOSs,” the authors write. “The findings of this study suggest that XEN1101 has the potential to address the unmet need for a treatment with a novel mechanism of action for patients.”

