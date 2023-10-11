Credit: Green Chemistry (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D3GC01775C



The carbide-based carbon-to-acetylene (C 2 H 2 ) process is a simple pathway to convert various sources of carbon into acetylene and carbon monoxide directly. However, the current industrial process based on calcium carbide (CaC 2 ) is restricted by high energy consumption, significant amount of carbon dioxide and industrial solid waste emission.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Zhao Hong and Prof. Jiang Biao from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a sustainable acetylene and carbon monoxide coproducing process based on BaCO 3 -BaC 2 -Ba(OH) 2 -BaCO 3 barium cycle, which can simultaneously realize CO 2 capture and acetylene-carbon monoxide co-production at mild dynamic conditions with lower energy consumption and less waste emission.

The results were published in Green Chemistry on Aug. 16.

The researchers found that BaC 2 could be efficiently solid-phase synthesized at about 1,500°C by using carbon and BaCO 3 as raw materials without CO 2 emission, which is more than 600°C lower than the production temperature of CaC 2 .

In addition, Ba(OH) 2 produced by the gasification of calcium carbide into acetylene was easily recovered and converted into BaCO 3 by absorbing CO 2 , which was then used to synthesize carbide, verifying the coupling process between carbon-to-acetylene and carbon dioxide capture based on Ba loop, reducing the waste of carbide slag.

The results suggested that BaC 2 was the more suitable intermediate for carbon-to-acetylene process than CaC 2 , because of the milder formation temperature, the faster reaction rate, and the more convenient barium recover to carbide production.

Featuring low cost, less wastes and high efficiency of co-producing of acetylene and carbon monoxide, this technology is expected to synthesize various of chemicals by using C 2 H 2 and CO as platform chemicals instead of CO and H 2 produced by carbon gasification.

