



In an update to the guidelines for managing atopic dermatitis in adults, four new treatment recommendations are presented. The focused update was published online in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dawn M.R. Davis, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues updated previous guidelines issued by the American Academy of Dermatology on the management of atopic dermatitis in adults by providing evidence-based recommendations on the use of topical and systemic therapies.

The authors developed four recommendations for atopic dermatitis management in adults, all strong, with a high certainty of evidence. Tapinarof cream is recommended for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Roflumilast 0.15% cream is recommended for adults with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. Lebrikizumab is recommended for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as is nemolizumab with concomitant topical therapy.

“Additional, long-term efficacy and safety data and data on patient-reported outcomes in real-world settings are needed to provide additional insights into the efficacy, effectiveness, and safety of these therapies for the management of atopic dermatitis,” the authors write.

“Comparative studies of these medications and available standard AD therapies would provide an understanding of the role of these therapies in the armamentarium of AD treatments.”

More information:

Dawn M.R. Davis et al, Focused update: Guidelines of care for the management of atopic dermatitis in adults, Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.jaad.2025.05.1386

