toggle caption Jose Luis Magana, File/AP Jose Luis Magana, File/AP

The Trump administration team that calls itself the Department of Government Efficiency has gathered a ton of data on people in the U.S. — often without providing answers on exactly how it will be used.

Data experts fear that will many people wary of answering the census and crucial government surveys that produce monthly jobs numbers and other key statistics.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, correspondent Hansi Lo Wang, and political reporter Stephen Fowler.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.