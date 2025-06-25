toggle caption Markus Schreiber/AP Markus Schreiber/AP

President Trump is nearing a critical juncture for several of his top priorities. He wants Congress to pass his sweeping legislative agenda by July 4th. His tariff pause expires on July 8th. And a leaked preliminary intelligence report has cast doubt on his claims that Iran’s nuclear facilities were totally obliterated by last weekend’s strikes.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.



