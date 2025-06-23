toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP Jose Luis Magana/AP

Iran launched missile attacks on a U.S. Air Force base in Qatar following this weekend’s U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. We break down what we know, and what risks this might pose for President Trump — militarily and politically — going forward.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national security correspondnet Greg Myre, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.



This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.