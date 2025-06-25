toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump and his Cabinet say Iran’s nuclear program was “devastated,” “obliterated,” and “destroyed” by U.S. strikes this weekend. But the reality is it’s much more complicated. As Iran and Israel enter a fragile ceasefire, we discuss just how effective this military action was. Plus, how is Congress responding.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, Congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales, and senior science editor and correspondent Geoff Brumfiel.



This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

