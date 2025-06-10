toggle caption Jae Hong/AP Jae Hong/AP

As protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles stretch into their fifth day, President Trump is doubling down on his decision to send national guard troops and U.S. marines to the city. That is setting up a clash between Trump and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s often seen as a 2028 hopeful.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and KQED political correspondent Guy Marzorati.

