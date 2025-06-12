toggle caption Jacquelyn Martin/AP Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ousted all 17 members of a vaccine advisory board this week. It’s a move that’s been roundly condemned by the public health community and cheered by Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” base.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson, and NPR health correspondent Will Stone.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

