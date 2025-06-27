toggle caption J. Scott Applewhite, File/AP J. Scott Applewhite, File/AP

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that federal courts exceeded their authority by issuing a nationwide injunction on President Trump’s birthright citizenship order. We look at what that means for the future of birthright citizenship and other Trump policies that have been challenged by the courts.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.



This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

