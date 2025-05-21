toggle caption Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP

House Republicans are working to advance a massive bill that essentially wraps up all of President Trump’s legislative goals. The conference is largely, but not entirely, unified, and just a few Republican defectors could derail the whole thing. So President Trump stopped by Capitol Hill to make his pitch to the skeptics.

This podcast: voting correspondent Miles Parks, Congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt, and White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.