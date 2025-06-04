toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

The federal pardon power is one area where presidents have unchecked authority. President Trump is using that authority in ways that challenge long-standing political norms.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.