At the peak of his career, former rugby league hard-man Dan Stains was largely “oblivious” to the trauma he carried from his childhood, and he believes many other athletes are in the same boat.

Stains’s father and sister both died in his youth, but it wasn’t until his sporting career wound down that he realised there was a devastating lack of “inner peace” in his life.

Dan Stains (second from left) played State of Origin for Queensland and represented Australia.(Supplied: John Veage)

He becomes emotional as he speaks of his upbringing, while outlining his motivation for writing his new autobiography.

The former Australian, Queensland, Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Tigers and Halifax player has tried psychological counselling, but says it has been largely ineffective.

The cover of Dan Stains’s autobiography What Now.(Supplied: Dan Stains)

“There’s a lot said about mental health awareness and mindfulness these days, but it can be pretty painful to go through,” he says.

“That’s what this book has been about for me; going through a process and coming out the other end. It brought plenty of tears to my eyes, but it really was healing.

“Being lucky enough to have a reasonable career in footy and meeting lots of famous people throughout the world … one thing I’ve seen is that a lot of those people are as messed up as everyone else, and probably more so in some cases.

“Sometimes it’s that adversity that drives them and their egos to pursue [their ambitions].”

The beginning

Raised on a dairy farm in the Darling Downs locality of East Cooyar, population 27, Stains and his five siblings were left fatherless when their dad went in for routine knee surgery aged 52 and didn’t survive.

His mother, who had given up her teaching qualifications to become a farmer’s wife, was forced to sell the family property and move 100-odd kilometres to Toowoomba.

“It was just a horrible thing,” Stains says.

“Mum was left to raise six kids on a dairy farm that wasn’t making any money. We didn’t have anything.”

Dan Stains, pictured on his father’s knee, was the second youngest of six children.(Supplied: Dan Stains)

The tragedy was compounded when Stains’s oldest sister, who followed in her mother’s footsteps by graduating from teachers’ college, was killed in a charity car rally.

She was on her first posting in Chinchilla at the time.

Stains was still at school, and recalls being teary, withdrawn, and constantly in search of father figures.

He found that in rugby league, where he diverted his attention towards excelling on the field, often adopting coaches and teammates’ dads as surrogate fathers.

Among those father figures was the legendary Jack Gibson, who was responsible for signing Stains to Cronulla after he tasted success with Brisbane Brothers, as a workhorse forward playing well above his weight.

A player and coach

In a matter of nine years, Stains went from being a 16-year-old spectator at the first State of Origin match to playing for Queensland alongside the likes of Wally Lewis, Mal Meninga and Allan Langer.

“I always felt a guiding hand from my sister and my dad,” he says.

“Any tragedy; I viewed as them pushing me in the right direction.

Stains says when his sporting career ended, he realised he needed help to move forward.(Supplied: John Veage)

“I fostered that belief … that everything would work out, no matter what happened.”

But the toll of years of suppressing his feelings began to become apparent when he ventured to England to coach the London Broncos.

Shortly after making the Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium for the first time in club history, he was sacked by London over a losing streak featuring one win in 11 games.

“I always thought coaching was what I was destined to do, more so than playing,” Stains says.

“But it tests your nerves and I found out I knew nothing about emotional intelligence.

“You need to be calm, but my ego didn’t allow me to be the coach I could have been.

“My biggest problem was that I couldn’t let go and trust people.”

Searching for inner peace

With the brakes firmly applied to his run of successes, Stains was later forced reflect on his inner life when his children entered adulthood and his second marriage ended.

“I can remember in the middle of my coaching career in London, writing on a piece of paper ‘My ultimate goal is inner peace. I just want inner peace’,” he says.

“I didn’t have peace there and I was struggling big time.

“It’s probably been a 20-year process … to allow life and time to do a lot of healing for me.”

Dan Stains (right) with former teammate Dale Shearer.(Supplied: Dan Stains)

Jo Lukins, a mental skills coach and performance psychologist who has worked in several sports, including rugby league, says reaching the pinnacle of any profession can come at a cost.

“We can be motivated by a combination of things we want to achieve and things we want to avoid,” Dr Lukins says.

“The thing is that high performance can be isolating and quite stressful in its nature — and one thing we know, for everybody, is that human connection is incredibly important.

“Sometimes on the pathway to high achievement you may not want to share your vulnerabilities or pay any attention to them.”

Dr Lukins recommends that athletes allocate time for resting and recharging, and avoid anchoring their self-worth or self-esteem in the opinions of others.

She says having a strong understanding of values and consistently abiding by them is also important.