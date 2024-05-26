James Tedesco has been axed as NSW’s State of Origin fullback, with Michael Maguire calling up Dylan Edwards in a bold start to his coaching tenure.

Maguire named his maiden Blues squad on Sunday night, with Jake Trbojevic as captain and Nicho Hynes to partner Jarome Luai in the halves despite a calf injury for the Cronulla star.

Reece Robson was selected as hooker ahead of Apisai Koroisau, while Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Zac Lomax are set to make their debut in the backline.

Cameron McInnes will make his debut and could start at lock, while Haumole Olakau’atu is also in line for his first Blues jersey.

The decision to drop Tedesco for the June 5 series opener at Stadium Australia in Sydney is by far the most notable.

The 2018 Dally M medallist is arguably the best fullback in NSW Origin history and has played a record 22 straight matches for the Blues.

But the Roosters star will become the first Australia Test captain to be dropped from their State of Origin side while still leading the Kangaroos.

Tedesco had been under pressure to keep his NSW spot since early last year, but has been in a rich vein of form for the Roosters in recent weeks.

Despite that, Maguire has opted to reward Edwards for being among the NRL’s best fullbacks while winning three straight premierships at Penrith.

Tedesco’s axing means Trbojevic will take over as Blues captain, leaving Manly with the skippers of NSW and Queensland — who will be led by Daly Cherry-Evans — on their books.

Meanwhile, Maguire has placed his faith in Hynes despite a horror outing for the Sharks halfback against Penrith on Saturday night that ended with more concerns over his calf.

Hynes failed to get through the match, and underwent scans on the sore leg on Sunday.

It is likely he will have to be on a managed workload, causing potential issues for NSW given the amount of new combinations.

But a lack of fit halves — with Nathan Cleary injured and Mitch Moses out since late March — has led Maguire to stick with the Cronulla star.

Picked on the bench for last year’s series opener, Hynes has since admitted a brief stint at centre and subsequent axing knocked his confidence.

But he has rebounded this season, helping guide Cronulla to the top of the table at the halfway mark of the regular season.

Luai was also dropped by NSW during last year’s Origin series, but is back to his best at Penrith this season.

Luai is one of five Panthers in the squad, with Liam Martin picked but still waiting to undergo a medical assessment after a minor hamstring strain.

Brian To’o is on the wing alongside former Penrith star Stephen Crichton, while Isaah Yeo is the fifth Panther in the squad and slated come off the bench.

NSW Blues State of Origin Game I

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), 2. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), 3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 4. Joseph Sua’ali’i (Sydney Roosters), 5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons), 6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), 7. Nicholas Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 8. Jake Trbojevic (c) (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), 9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), 11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), 13. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 14. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), 15. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), 16. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), 17. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), 18. Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 19. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), 20. Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

Who is playing next week? We have our first Origin-interrupted round of the season. Seven teams have the bye. Round 13 Thursday, May 30 Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks Friday, May 31 Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs Saturday, June 1

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders Sunday, June 2

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys Bye: Broncos, Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Titans, Warriors, Tigers Should Dylan Edwards be the NSW fullback? Luke Lewis believes Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards should be the NSW fullback for Game I. Do you agree with the two-time premiership winner? FULL TIME: New Zealand Warriors 24 def. Dolphins 20 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has inspired a depleted Warriors outfit to a come-from-behind win over the Dolphins, breathing life back into the Kiwi club’s NRL campaign. Playing fullback for just the second time since leaving Canterbury in 2021, Watene-Zelezniak scored the match-turning try as the Warriors clinched a 24-20 win at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Sunday. The 28-year-old was forced to step into the No.1 jersey when Taine Tuaupiki pulled out of Andrew Webster’s side just before kick-off due to the impending birth of his child. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad had earlier withdrawn with illness, meaning 10 regular Warriors players were absent for the visit of the Dolphins. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, captain Tohu Harris and halfback Shaun Johnson all remain in the club’s casualty ward, while Addin Fonua-Blake was forced to sit out the match for disciplinary reasons. Fonau-Blake left the sheds early and missed his side’s victory song following last Sunday’s energy-sapping win over premiers Penrith at Magic Round. There looked to be little chance of a repeat of that song in the opening 20 minutes on Sunday, as the Dolphins took an early lead. Things got off to the worst possible start for Webster’s men when Jamayne Isaako touched down in the corner after just four minutes and Warriors hooker Paul Roache went off with an ankle injury. Soon after, Herbie Farnworth powered back against the grain, smashing through some paper-thin defence to strengthen the Dolphins’ position. Tries from Chanel Harris-Tavita and Te Maire Martin — either side of a trademark Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow finish — kept the Warriors in the game. Trailing 16-12 at halftime, the Warriors were made to fight for their win, with much of their hard work coming courtesy of stand-in skipper Mitch Barnett along with Watene-Zelezniak. The Warriors fullback finished the afternoon with 202 metres from 20 runs and came up with the pivotal try, burrowing over in the 57th minute to give his side the lead. Marata Niukore crossed to strengthen the Warriors’ grip on the game and they were able to survive a nervy finish after a late Isaako try narrowed the scores. AAP 76′ TRY: Jamayne Isaako has his second try, Dolphins are back Oh great effort Jamayne Isaako. The Dolphins have been pushing. Halfback Isaiya Katoa puts in the perfect grubber, which turns the Warriors’ defence around. Isaako is there first and gets his right hand on the ball. Four minutes to play. Warriors leading 24-20. 67′ TRY: The Warriors are over again Marata Niukore scores with a barnstorming run at the goal line. Niukore broke one tackle and then carried two men over the line. It was the fourth consecutive set the Warriors had attacking the Dolphins’ try line. “Put this down to patience from the Warriors,” Luke Lewis tells ABC Sport. 65′ Warriors surging with a two-point lead The Warriors have all the momentum. The Dolphins are on the backfoot. Fifteen minutes to play, and the Dolphins are about to defend their third consecutive set on their goal line. Can the Warriors get a fourth try? 58′ TRY: The Warriors are over. The Warriors are in front The home side is over. The fans have erupted. After John Gibbs just told ABC Sport he thought Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow could break the game open for the Dolphins, the fullback drops a kick and puts his team under pressure. The Warriors inch their way to the line, and it is the fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak who crashes over the line. He scores, despite Herbie Farnworth’s best efforts to hold him up. 55′ John Gibbs expects a Dolphin to break the game open The game is on a knife’s-edge at the moment. It remains 16-12 to the Dolphins with 25 minutes to play in Auckland. On the ABC Sport commentary, Manly great John Gibbs has said the match is poised for Herbie Farnworth or Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to break the game open. 50′ Back-and-forth play has defences scrambling The first 10 minutes of the second half has been just as frantic as the opening 40 minutes. Both teams are scrambling in defence, but no points have been scored … for now. Second half is underway in Auckland It should be a great finish to round 12. The Warriors are running to the left of the screen. Impressed with Te Maire Martin Martin playing well this season Michael. – KB G’day KB. Thanks for joining the blog. I think Te Maire Martin has been playing well for a while. He was good for the Broncos in 2022 and earned his contract with the Warriors, starting last season. Tremendous from a man who had retired in 2020 after a bleed on his brain was found. He deserves every success. HT: Dolphin 16 lead Warriors 12 This game has been played at a frantic pace. Loving what I am seeing from both sides. John Gibbs has called the first half “frenetic” on ABC Sport, while Luke Lewis has lauded the “high-quality” from both teams. 40′ Dolphins hold on as Warriors lift The Warriors have really lifted at the end of this half. They have made a few line breaks and put the Dolphins under pressure. But the Dolphins have held on and will lead at half-time. 36′ Herbie Farnworth with a TRY SAVER Well done Herbie Farnworth who has saved a try in the corner. Warriors winger Edward Kosi was marching to the corner, but Farnworth came across and bundled him into touch. 35′ Ray Stone is down with an injury Dolphins replacement Ray Stone has gone down. It looks like he has lost feeling in his shoulder. He is back up and trying to get some movement in his left arm. Hopefully he is ok. 33′ TRY: Warriors make Dolphins pay with try after penalty Te Maire Martin has scored the Warriors’ second try, right under the goal posts. As mentioned in the previous blog post, the Warriors got a piggy-back penalty and had a great chance to attack the Dolphins’ line. Te Maire Martin spun out of one tackle, threw a dummy, and poked his head through a gap and scored. 32′ First penalty of the game awarded It’s been a free-flowing game of footy. The first penalty of the game has been awarded. The Warriors get the piggy-back and have a great chance to attack the Dolphins. 26′ TRY: It’s hammer time for the Dolphins Great response from the Dolphins, who skip out to a 10-point lead. Herbie Farnworth makes the line break, exploiting the gap behind the ruck. Farnworth draws in the fullback and gives the pass to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. 