The Brisbane Broncos have beaten the New Zealand Warriors 42-12 to book a spot against Penrith in the NRL grand final.

The hosts had too much firepower for the Warriors, with Reece Walsh providing six line-break assists and three try assists in another masterclass.

Brisbane trailed twice in the early stages, but a three-try blitz in the space of eight minutes blew the game open for the Broncos.

Walsh told Channel Nine after the match the start from his side was not good enough.

“We can’t start like that next week and that comes into myself as well,” he said.

“I’m happy we got through at the end — a lot of leadership in our team, Adam Reynolds, [Tom] Flegler, or some young boys tonight.

The Warriors were out of the blocks first when Dallin Watene-Zelezniak crossed over in the fifth minute, before the Broncos replied through a dummy half run by Billy Walters three minutes later.

Watene-Zelezniak was in again when he intercepted a pass from Walsh and ran 50 metres to give the Warriors an 8-6.

Brisbane then took control with a blistering eight-minute attacking raid, which yielded three tries and gave them a 24-8 lead.

The Warrior were able to cross for a third time through Marcelo Montoya in the 29th minute, but Adam Pompey missed a third consecutive conversion attempt.

Herbie Farnworth scored two tries for the Broncos.(Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris)

Brisbane started the stronger of the teams in the second half with a 24-12 lead.

Always influential, Walsh threw a blatant forward pass that led to a try to Jordan Riki to give the Broncos a 30-12 lead in the 53rd minute.

Warriors centre Adam Pompey was sent to the sin bin in the 58th minute for a professional foul on Kotoni Staggs before Broncos No.6 Ezra Mam scored two minutes later.

Centre Herbie Farnworth nabbed his second for the night to put the result beyond doubt with 11 minutes left.

The win sets up the Broncos’ first grand final since their dramatic extra-time loss to the Cowboys in the 2015 decider.

ABC/AAP

Key events Show all key events We’ll wrap up our live coverage now Well, what a win for the Broncos. They’ll meet Penrith next week in a blockbuster grand final that is the right grand final, featuring the two best teams in the competition. Thanks for being with us this evening – there will be plenty more coverage all week ahead of next Sunday’s contest – including the Dally M medal on Wednesday – but for tonight, it’s time to say goodnight. Thanks for being with us. Panthers will be a big test in the ‘big dance’ Adam Reynolds is speaking to ABC Sport. (ABC Sport) He says the Panthers will be a tough test next week. “They’ve been the best team in the comp for the last four years and it’s no fluke,” he tells Zane Bojack on ABC Radio. “It’s not gonna be easy, but we give ourselves a chance, we’re in the big dance now.” Patty Mills loved that Australia’s NBA megastar Patty Mills was in the house for that one. Seems like he enjoyed that. “Awesome. So good to be here at

Suncorp for a prelim. “The boys are unreal. Great feeling being here. “I was born in 1988 like the Broncos and been riding the wave ever since. A lot of ups and downs. “Just such a proud moment this year it has been for me watching from afar. “To be here in person is

just awesome. It’s great.” He’ll miss the grand final because he’s off to Atlanta, Stateside, but he’ll hope to get to Las Vegas next year. WHOLESOME CONTENT ALERT Daddy Walsh in action (Getty Images) It’s been a good night for Australia’s sporting capital, hasn’t it… Wins for the Lions and the Broncos – both will play in next week’s grand finals in the AFL and NRL. What a night for the Olympic city… (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Reece Walsh: Broncos start was poor Reece Walsh is speaking on Channel 9 now as well. “We probably

started a bit poor,” he says. “We can’t start like that next week and that comes into myself as well. “I’m happy we got through at the end, a lot of leadership in our team, Adam Reynolds, Flegler, or some young boys tonight. “It is a good feeling.” He admits to being a “nervous wreck” in the build up to the match. “I was a nervous wreck, going into it, just thinking about myself and focus but the boys

were calm through the warmup and through the week I thought we were going really well. “Credit to the Warriors, they gave it to us at the start and we had to dig deep and earn our way back in and I feel like the leaders really stepped up.” ‘Disappointed’ Shaun Johnson thanks supporters (Getty Images) The Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson is also speaking on Channel 9. “Disappointed, but full credit to the Broncos, they were sharp tonight,” he says, “I think

they will go pretty well next week.” Johnson says that the club’s turnaround to be a finals contender is amazing and it could not have been done without the support of the fans. “I think rugby league in New Zealand is going off right now but I want to say to all our fans and

members who supported us all year long, sorry to let you down. “The love and support has been amazing and the playgroup appreciate it.” Pat Carrigan: ‘One more to go’ Pat Carrigan is speaking on Channel 9. “I cannot even hear you,” he says. “[I was] a bit nervous to be

honest, I don’t think we played our best brand of footy tonight so it gets frustrating but credit to the boys and the performance they put in and I am excited to get one more shot.” He says the Broncos need to enjoy this and he can’t think about next week yet. “I think just enjoy this moment stay present and keep working on good habits,” he says. “That is what Kevin has spoken to us about and I cannot think about next week yet.” His message to Broncos fans? “Keep

riding the wave because we have one more to go.” The Broncos are into the grand final (Getty Images) An astonishing win for the Broncos. This team is just a joy to watch when they get it right. Tonight they got it very right at times. The Broncos beat the Warriors 42-12! 75′ Warriors held up Good goalline defence from the Broncos. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak tries to burrow over in the corner but he is held up on the fourth tackle. The Warriors chip the ball to the left side and the Broncos mop it up to remain solid at the back. 73′ Reece Walsh is playing all by himself My goodness, Reece Walsh nearly pulls off a ridiculous piece of skill. (Getty Images) His attempted chip kick is charged down by Josh Curran, but the Broncos livewire regathers, goes back the other way, chips ahead to himself behind the line and then goes over. However, the whistle has gone after Walsh grabbed at Curran after the initial charge down. We’ll come back for the penalty. 70′ The Broncos are in again! It’s Reece Walsh again joining the attack before passing wide to Herbie Farnworth to complete a nice left-side move, the Englishman racing in to score in the corner untouched. It’s turning into a joyous romp for the Broncos and their legions of supporters. Reynolds remains perfect off the tee – 42-12 is the Broncos lead. Even Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos would have loved that pass A bit of forward thinking can be a good thing if it’s your team 🙂 – Mike Same same, but different (Getty Images) Attendance 52,273 (Getty Images) 63′ Cobbo runs around the whole pitch! Incredible from Selwyn Cobbo! The Broncos work the ball to the right edge where Cobbo sits Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad down. He then crabbed across all the way to the left side of the field after bumping off that tackle but his stab kick is gathered by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. 60′ Ezra Mam scores! A wonderful solo try! (Getty Images) He stepped brilliantly back inside off his left foot and raced towards the line. Gerard Sutton thinks he’s bobbled it – and he did as he scored – but not against the ground, only against his body and he regathered to score. Reynolds adds the extras. The Broncos have one and a half feet in the grand final, leading 36-12. 59′ Adam Pompey sinbinned (Getty Images) Adam Pompey is off to the sinbin – after stepping off his line to deby the Broncos chaser a chance to contest a Reynolds stab kick. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was there so no penalty try – it’s a professional foul though. 58′ The Warriors score, but it’s ruled out for offside! A kick from Johnson was allowed to bounce by the Broncos and Jackson Ford grabbed it, but he was well offside. The Warriors challenge, but it was the correct call. 57′ Small flareup in midfield Addin Fonua-Blake and Keenan Palasia square up and exchange pleasantries in midfield. Nothing doing really. 54′ WALSH MAGIC STRIKES AGAIN! The Broncos have another! There was a forward pass in there though – a real bad miss from the officials. (Getty Images) It was a brilliant run from Walsh though, bursting through the tackles and then offloading a pass that went at least a metre forward to Selwyn Cobbo, who found Jordan Riki on his inside to score the try. Blimey, that was so far forward Patrick Mahomes would have been proud of it. It doesn’t matter now though. Reynolds nails the conversion and the Broncos have the first score of the second half and lead 30-12. Show more posts

