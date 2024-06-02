Josh Reynolds and partner Ciarne Denham are expecting their first child.

The former NRL star, 35, shared the news to Instagram on Sunday afternoon alongside footage from the couple’s gender reveal party, and a gallery of heartwarming images.

In the clip, Josh is seen taking a swing at a golf ball in what appears to be the couple’s backyard, before the ball explodes into a puff of pink dust.

The couple are then seen tenderly embracing one another, as family and friends burst into cheers of joy off camera.

Josh also shared two additional images from the festivities.

The first sees Josh kiss Ciarne’s belly, while a second sees the couple happily pose against a fence while holding a pink balloon

Josh captioned the post with some moving words.

‘When I was a young boy I had so many dreams, but my main one was to be a father and have a beautiful little family,’ he began.

‘Today Ciarne and I found out we are having a little baby girl Reynolds. I promise to look after you, protect you forever and always put you first,’ he continued.

‘I can’t explain how happy I am to bring this little queen into this world with a woman who I absolutely adore and love.

‘Can’t wait to be the best parents with you my darling. And to our little darling angel girl, dad can’t wait to give you your first ever cuddle see you in November,’ he concluded, before adding the hashtag #reynoldsfamily.

It wasn’t long before the couple’s news was inundated with well wishers.

‘Such wonderful news,’ wrote Better Homes and Gardens star Joh Griggs.

Bulldogs star Weis Amer wrote, ‘Congrats brother,’ as Jacob Kiraz said, ‘Yes my brother,’ alongside a series of red love hearts.

Player Declan Casey added, ‘Congrats guys so happy for you both,’ as Billy Walters followed it up with: ‘Congrats grubby how good.’

Josh was previously in a relationship with controversial ex-WAG Arabella del Busso, who famously faked a series of pregnancy with the former sports star.

After meeting Josh, 31, on Instagram in December 2018, Arabella enjoyed a one-night-stand with the sports star before claiming she was pregnant with twins.

She later told him she’d miscarried, before claiming she was pregnant again in March 2019, only to miscarry again.

Del Busso claimed to have been pregnant once again in June.

During their relationship, Josh claims she lied about her mother’s death, and claimed she had cancer to dupe him and other former boyfriends into giving her money.

He also claims he gave her more than $4,000 for funeral expenses.

It emerged her mother was in fact alive during a 60 Minutes investigation.

The disgraced former reality TV star is now in prison with a heavily tattooed Melbourne builder James Warwick, who the convicted thief says is ‘kind, supportive, loving’, waiting for her on the outside.

Warwick wiped away tears earlier this year as he sat in the back of the Downing Centre District Court and watched Del Busso onscreen from the AVL booth at Dillwynia, where she claimed to have been threatened and humiliated.

Del Busso was appealing against the severity of her 20 month prison sentence, begging for a community order which would allow her to walk free from behind bars.

But NSW District Court Judge John Pickering unleashed on Del Busso’s barrister Jehane Ghabrial when she tried to claim ‘extracurial punishment’ or trial by media as a mitigating factor.

Josh Reynolds and Ciarne Denham enjoy Disneyland in Paris recently with matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears

‘Being real about it, she’s pursued it. She put herself on a reality program. She put herself on national television. No-one forced her to go on SAS,’ he said.

Bulldogs star Josh has now well and truly moved on from Del Busso with partner Ciarne.

Josh debuted his relationship with the glamorous public relations executive back in 2022 when they shared a picture online of themselves at Disneyland in Paris.

The happy duo were wearing matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears, with Josh holding a smiling Ciarne in his arms.

They then stepped out for the NSW Cup grand final between the Panthers and Bulldogs that year in Parramatta, and were seen cosying up to each other.