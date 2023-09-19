Our reporter Isobel Roe is in the lock-up but before she went in compiled a list of some measures that have already been announced:

The Minns government has some big ticket items to pay for in this budget.

Its central policy is lifting the wages cap, which has meant public sector frontline workers such as nurses and teachers had their wage increases capped at 2.5 per cent.

It has already announced how it will fund those pay rises; through a $3.6 billion dollar ‘Essential Services Fund’.

Here are some other things the government has announced it will direct money to:

• Hospitals in western Sydney

The commitment includes an additional $400 million for the new Rouse Hill Hospital, on top of $300 million committed by the previous Coalition government.

• Renewable energy

$1.8 billion boost to help rescue NSW’s energy transition, including establishing the Energy Security Corporation and building more transmission lines

• Preschoolers

Families with three year olds in preschool will get $500 a year in fee relief, costing $64 million over two years. The government is also spending $769 million to build 100 new preschools on school campuses

• A cap on tolls

Drivers will have toll charges capped at $60 a week, costing the budget $561 million over two years.

• Social housing

$224 million over four years, split between $70 million in direct investment in new social housing units and funding for existing social housing and homelessness program