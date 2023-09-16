NSYNC have teased their first new song in 20 years, Better Place, which will feature on the soundtrack to the new Trolls movie. It follows their appearance at the VMAs, and now fans think an NSYNC 2024 ‘reunion’ tour is destined to happen.

90s and early 00s music fans’ dreams came true this week when NYSNC reunited on stage at the MTV VMAs. It was the first time the band had been together in full for over ten years, and soon after various rumors began to swirl online.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

NSYNC reunited at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

On Tuesday, 12 September, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone reunited on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to present Taylor Swift the award for Best Pop video.

Before they came out on stage the group shared a short video of them all in an elevator

‘Hello VMAs! Over 20 years ago we were just kids won Best Pop Video for Bye-bye bye. It was our first VMA it meant the world to us,’ Chasez said as they came out on stage.

Swift look shellshocked as she accepted the award from the bandmates, saying: ‘I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is.’

NSYNC’s appearance came a decade on from their reunion performance at the 2013 VMAs. The band performed a short medley of classic hits Bye Bye Bye and Girlfriend before Justin was awarded with the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

Band release their first new song in over 20 years

Following on from their VMAs appearance, NSYNC announced they are releasing their first new song in over 20 years. The song, Better Place, is part of the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie which will see Timberlake return as Brand.

The other four members are also featured in acting roles, and fans were treated to a first listen of the new song in a trailer for the movie which dropped on 14 September.

NSYNC 2024 ‘reunion’ tour rumors swirl following release of Better Place

In the wake of their VMAs appearance and the new song being teased, NSYNC 2024 ‘reunion’ tour rumors began to swirl online as fans excitement ramped up.

One particular ticketing website said: ‘You’ll be excited to know that NSYNC is on tour in 2023-2024. If you’ve waited a long time to see NSYNC live, the wait is over. Check NSYNC tour dates to find all tour stops on the upcoming tour & get tickets to see NSYNC live on tour at a show near you.’

However, these reports appear to be false, as according to TMZ, the group has no imminent plans for a tour, concert or Las Vegas residency.

The band’s VMAs reunion was simply to promote their upcoming Trolls track, and not to gauge excitement for a 2024 world tour.

Sadly, we’ll have to wait for any potential tour, but the first new NSYNC song in 20 years is at least something to get excited about.