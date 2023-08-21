An *NSYNC reunion will happen in Trolls Band Together.

The upcoming DreamWorks animation movie is the third movie in the Trolls series after the 2016 movie Trolls and the 2020 sequel Trolls World Tour. Each of these movies have featured Justin Timberlake in a lead voice role. The trailer revealed that his character, Branch, was once part of a boy band. It includes many allusions to boy bands like Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, and Timberlake’s real-life former boy band *NSYNC.

Entertainment Tonight recently reported, “JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake.” Their source also revealed that the boy band would release a new song for the movie, their first one since “Girlfriend” in 2001.

The movie is set to release on November 17, 2023, from Universal Pictures.