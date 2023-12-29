The Northern Territory government is facing criticism over the slow progress of major projects in the territory, after Core Lithium last week became the latest company to suspend long-promised works.

Table of Contents Toggle Key points:

Resources sector still dominating NT economy Key points: The NT Opposition says progress on major projects has stalled under Labor

It claims the government has failed to deliver any developments on its major projects list, which Labor disputes

The NT Chamber of Commerce chief executive says the delays are affecting business confidence

The lithium miner last Friday announced it had halted early works on its second mine near Darwin, called BP33, citing a global price crash in the metal.

While the chief minister says the suspension is a symptom of fluctuating commodity prices, the NT opposition says it raises questions about the government’s ability to secure and retain big money projects.

Opposition leader Lia Finocchiaro this week said Labor had “failed to deliver a single project” given major project status since the party entered government in 2016.

“There were something like 12 major projects on the major project list when the CLP lost power in 2016, and the Labor government hasn’t been able to deliver a single one of them,” she said.

Ms Finocchiaro said too much red tape was to blame and if elected next year the CLP would introduce a “territory coordinator” to fast-track projects and cut approval times.

Lia Finocchiaro says red tape is holding up too many NT major projects.(ABC News: Michael Franchi)

In a statement, a spokesman for NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler disputed the CLP’s claim and called it “untrue on a number of levels”.

The spokesman said Investment Territory records showed there had only been six projects on the list when the CLP was in government, and that one project added since then — Whittaker Street Developments’ Alice Springs Hospital accommodation — had been completed.

“These decisions take time because they are complex, multifaceted and are being developed in a challenging global marketplace — however this does not mean they are not progressing,” he said.

Major Project Status is granted by the NT Department of Chief Minister, and is usually reserved for projects worth at least $100 million dollars.

There are currently 13 projects on the list, worth a total of $36 billion.

A number of the projects have faced delays, including the high-profile Sun Cable renewable project, which was listed in 2019 but yet to reach a final investment decision, and Seafarms’ Project Sea Dragon, which ground to a halt earlier this year.

The Alice Springs Hospital accommodation is the only listed major project to be completed under Labor.

Core Lithium runs the NT’s only lithium mine, and had planned to develop a second before suspending works.(ABC News: Jesse Thompson)

The long-promised Darwin Ship Lift — awarded major project status in 2015, then later removed from the list — only reached the construction phase this year.

NT Chamber of Commerce chief executive Greg Ireland said the slow progress of developing major projects was sapping business confidence in the territory.

“We’ve been experiencing, for some time, slippage in these project timings,” he said.

“They never get quicker, they always seem to be delayed.”

While acknowledging it was difficult for the government to “force the hand” of private businesses, Mr Ireland stressed their efforts to bring big projects to life needed to pay off.

“Government has invested many, many millions into these projects, so we do need to see some return on that taxpayer investment,” he said.

The $515 million Darwin Ship Lift, which is intended to service large vessels in Darwin Harbour, was proposed in 2015 but has not yet been built. (ABC News: Michael Franchi)

Resources sector still dominating NT economy

According to 2023-24 NT Budget papers, mining is still the biggest contributor to the Northern Territory’s economic activity, at 31.7 per cent of gross state product.

In comparison, manufacturing, agriculture, retail and construction make up less than 25 per cent combined.

Chief Minister Eva Lawler defended Labor’s track record on diversifying the economy.

She cited the beginning of construction on Darwin’s NT State Art Gallery, the planned commencement of work on the Alice Springs Aboriginal Art Gallery, and the sealing the Tanami Road, which she expected would bring further gold mining activity to the central NT.

“It is so many different things — you know, rockets in East Arnhem Land,” she said.

“There are great projects in the territory, and I’m always optimistic about the territory.”

Greg Ireland says major projects are crucial to growing the NT economy.(ABC News: Michael Franchi)

Mr Ireland said renewed investment in defence assets by the Commonwealth and the United States was providing short-term work for local territory business.

But he said stable long-term growth would not be possible without big money projects moving forward.

“It’s certainly going to be a topical election issue as we get closer to August 24,” he said.