A “code yellow” has been declared for the Royal Darwin and Palmerston Hospitals due to “a peak in hospital demand”.

It is the fourth time this year a code yellow has been called for the two hospitals.

In a statement, NT Health said the declaration was made following “a steady increase of patient admissions”.

“A code yellow enacts a number of practices that allow the hospital to closely manage the situation and implement measures to ease pressures on the hospital system, while providing high quality safe care,” the statement read.

“Elective surgeries have not been deferred at this time. Surge management plans are in place to reallocate resources and support with admission and discharge processes.

“Patient safety is a priority, and we thank our dedicated staff … for their hard work during these periods of high demand to ensure Territorians continue to receive the best patient centred care possible.”