A police officer from a remote Northern Territory town charged with rape and assault has been denied bail.

Key points: The officer has been suspended with pay

The officer has been suspended with pay The prosecution says further charges will be laid

The prosecution says further charges will be laid Acting Deputy Commissioner White says domestic violence is ‘the number one scourge’ on the NT

The officer — who cannot be named for legal reasons — was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual intercourse without consent, choking, strangling or suffocating in a domestic relationship and aggravated assault.

NT Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael White said that the 30-year-old officer had been suspended with pay.

During a bail application on Monday, prosecutor Rebecca Everitt said the alleged offender should be denied bail to prevent potential interference with the alleged victim and potential reoffending.

“From the statements provided, this is not an isolated incident and there are further charges forthcoming,” she said.

“There are also, in my submission, risks for the interference with other witnesses.”

However, defence lawyer Luke Officer argued those concerns could be addressed if the accused was bailed to an interstate address to reside with his mother, and be required to comply with weekly check-ins with police.

Judge Alan Woodcock denied the bail application, saying the preliminary brief of evidence — which included audio recordings — indicated the case was strong.

The alleged offender will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on November 15.

In reference to the alleged incident, Acting Deputy Commissioner White said domestic violence was “the number one scourge of the NT”.

The ABC is unable to name the alleged offender as the NT is the last remaining jurisdiction in the country where the identities of alleged sexual offenders are suppressed until they are committed to stand trial.