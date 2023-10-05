





The Nuggets eliminated the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals last season in a 4–0 sweep, and apparently Los Angeles still has Denver on its mind heading into the 2023–24 season.

Multiple Lakers stars, like Anthony Davis, have noted that their opening matchup against the Nuggets on Oct. 24 is on the forefront of their minds. Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t seem bothered by these comments when he was asked about the pre-game trash talk on Wednesday.

“Oh, they’re talking about us? That was what, four months ago?” Malone said, via ESPN. “I can’t speak for anybody in L.A. But if they’re still worried about us, that’s on them.

“This is a new season, a new challenge, and it was a hell of a series against them. I know it was a 4–0 sweep, but all those games seemed like they went down to the wire. We have tremendous respect for that team. I have tremendous respect for Darvin Ham as a coach and the job that he did. But yeah, I don’t listen to any of that stuff. I don’t know what they’re saying, and if we’re on their minds, then I guess that’s on them.”

Malone’s response sounds very similar to what LeBron James had to say about the Nuggets back in June when he posted on Instagram saying “I hear I’m on your mind” directed to the team and Malone.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham even talked about Malone this offseason when stating that “this s— ain’t over” in regards to the Lakers–Nuggets hostility toward each other.

The Western Conference Finals seemed to have sparked a rivalry of sorts between the teams. It’s fitting, then, that the Nuggets’ ring ceremony will take place on opening night in front of the Lakers.



