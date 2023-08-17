Dream Girl, a 2019 Bollywood hit, was a gem of a romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Even after two years, the audience still remembers their amazing chemistry and comic timing in the film. However, in 2023, the makers of Dream Girl announced its sequel, Dream Girl 2, with Ananya Panday replacing Nushrratt as the female lead. This created a lot of excitement and buzz for the sequel, but also left Nushrratt Bharuccha feeling unhappy for being left out of the Dream Girl franchise.

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses disappointment over being replaced by Ananya Panday

Nushrratt Bharuccha, the star of Dream Girl, spoke exclusively to ETimes and revealed her unhappiness over not being chosen as the female lead in the sequel. She also said that the makers did not explain why they replaced her with Ananya. Nushrratt commented on this issue by saying “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s next Akelli clashes with Dream Girl 2

Nushratt’s next big film, Akelli, is releasing on the same date as Dream Girl 2. Bharuccha expressed her displeasure about not being part of the sequel and commented on the box office Clash between Akelli and Dream Girl 2. She added “I didn’t know my film was going to be released on the same day as Dream Girl 2. Technically my film was to release on the 18th but because of some censor issues, we didn’t have permissions of certain kind and we had to delay it. We didn’t want to, but had to. Raj sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best’. And I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected in our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day’. So we have come to a place where we can smile about it.”

Watch the trailer here:

About Akelli

Akelli is a film directed by Pranay Meshram that tells the story of a brave Indian girl who finds herself alone in Iraq, a country ravaged by war, and how she overcomes all the challenges. The film features Nushrratt as the lead actress and is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres.

