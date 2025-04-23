The Nourish co-founding team: Sam Perkins, Stephanie Liu, and Aidan Dewar. Nourish

Nourish just raised $70 million in Series B funding led by JP Morgan Growth Equity Partners.

Nourish connects patients with dietitians for virtual, insurance-covered nutritional care.

The raise catapulted Nourish’s valuation over $1 billion, per people familiar with the efforts.

The nutrition care market is exploding as weight-loss drugs like Ozempic bring rising costs to health insurers and patients alike.

Healthcare startup Nourish is at the forefront of that wave — and it just catapulted to unicorn status with a fresh infusion of cash.

Nourish has raised a $70 million Series B round led by JP Morgan Asset Management’s growth equity arm, Business Insider has learned exclusively.

The Series B included new investors Atomico, G Squared, and PineGrove Venture Partners, alongside returning backers Index Ventures, Thrive Capital, Y Combinator, Maverick Ventures, and BoxGroup.

Four people with knowledge of the round said the Series B put Nourish’s valuation over $1 billion. The company declined to comment on its valuation.

Nourish connects patients with registered dietitians for virtual, insurance-covered nutritional care, a space that’s seeing huge momentum as payers grapple with the costs and limitations of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

CEO Aidan Dewar told BI that demand from health plans and patients has surged in the past year as weight-loss costs collide with the already escalating healthcare spend on chronic conditions — and meet an increasing consumer interest in health and wellness.

“All of these things have led to patients taking their health into their own hands, and patients and payers both looking for solutions like this,” Dewar said.

Since its founding in 2021, Nourish has raised $115 million. But it didn’t technically need to raise the JP Morgan-led Series B round, according to a source familiar with the company. Nourish is now profitable, a rarity for a fast-growing digital health startup.

Paris Heymann, co-managing partner at JP Morgan Growth Equity Partners, first invested in Nourish’s Series A when he was a partner at Index Ventures. Index led Nourish’s $35 million Series A in March 2024.

When Heymann left Index in October, Nourish was one of the top-performing companies in the firm’s portfolio.

JP Morgan’s growth equity arm has made 13 investments to date. Nourish is their first digital health investment.

“This is one of the fastest-growing companies we’ve seen at scale in a long time,” Heymann said.

Nourish got its start in 2021, when childhood friends Dewar and the startup’s President, Sam Perkins, along with Perkins’ college friend, CTO Stephanie Liu, set out to solve a problem they’d each faced firsthand. Dewar had struggled with migraines for years. Perkins dealt with GI issues. Traditional healthcare hadn’t helped much — but nutrition care had.